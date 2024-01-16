Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers face a big quarterback dilemma going into the offseason after a disappointing offensive performance in the 2023 season.

The team has three options: revert back to Kenny Pickett, roll with Mason Rudolph, or look for a new quarterback in free agency or the draft.

Outside help is available in the form of Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, or a quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft.

Following a topsy turvy 2023 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has a big question mark at the quarterback position going into the offseason.

Pittsburgh's 10-7 team was led by their star-studded defense, with their questionable offense having little to celebrate despite the team's playoff berth. They endured a familiar fate in the postseason, losing a 31-17 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, their fifth straight playoff loss. The Steelers' quarterback struggles continued to be an issue, as Mason Rudolph managed just 229 yards and threw a crucial red zone interception.

Going into the offseason, head coach Mike Tomlin—who's unlikely to be leaving Pittsburgh any time soon—and the Steelers front office will have a tough decision to make regarding the team's struggles at the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett held the job going into the season, but injury ultimately forced him to forfeit the starting role. Mason Rudolph rode some momentum going into the playoffs, holding a now-healthy Pickett off and relegating the first round pick to backup duties.

Now, Pittsburgh will have a choice to ride with one of their three quarterbacks in Pickett, Rudolph, or Mitchell Trubisky, or look to free agency and the NFL Draft (for what would be the second time in three years) to find a new signal caller to lead their offense.

Let's look at the pros and cons of each option to decide which path the Steelers should take going into 2024.

Related Mike Tomlin walks out on presser—but he won't walk out on Steelers Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walked out of his postgame presser after being asked about his future with the team, but fans shouldn't worry.

The Case for Kenny Pickett

2023 Stats (12 starts): 62% Comp., 6.4 Y/A, 172.5 Y/G, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

The 2023 season saw lackluster numbers from second-year man Kenny Pickett, who had elevated expectations after a stellar preseason showing. A large portion of Pickett's struggles, and the offense as a whole, could be attributed to an abysmal coaching performance from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Canada's tenure in Pittsburgh saw an abundance of struggles from the offensive unit, leaving many to believe Pickett was set up for failure in the poor scheme. Pickett's performance post-Canada largely remained a mystery due to an injury that sidelined him for several weeks before he was ultimately benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, who posted a series of impressive performances to squeeze the Steelers into the playoffs.

Pickett enjoyed a solid 278-yard performance in Pittsburgh's first game after firing Canada, leading the Steelers to a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and completing an impressive 73% of his passes in the contest. This, unfortunately, was all the Steelers organization could see from their former first-round pick after firing Canada.

The small sample was by far Pickett's best showing of the campaign, but after two seasons of check downs, missed reads, and just 13 TD passes in 25 games, one solid showing in which your team only scored 16 points might not be enough to keep Pittsburgh from seeking outside help.

Bottom 9 QBs In Completed Air Yards/Attempt Player Stat NFL Rank Zach Wilson (NYJ) 3.1 T-24th Kenny Pickett (PIT) 3.1 T-24th Sam Howell (WAS) 3.1 T-24th Kyler Murray (ARI) 3.1 T-24th Bryce Young (CAR) 3.0 T-28th Russell Wilson (DEN) 3.0 T-28th Joe Burrow (CIN) 2.9 30th Patrick Mahomes (KC) 2.7 31st Mac Jones (NE) 2.6 32nd

Pickett's biggest issue has been his inability, or, unwillingness, to throw past the sticks and take shots down the field. His 3.1 air yards per attempt in 2023 put him in some pretty strange company at the bottom of the barrel. For comparison, Rudolph's number sits at 4.0, which would be a top 10 mark if he had thrown enough passes to qualify.

Overall, Pickett's sophomore season proved to be disappointing, but one has to wonder if the Bengals game in Week 12 could have been the start of something good for the young quarterback.

Immediately following Pickett's injury, the Steelers suffered a three-game losing streak under Trubisky's stewardship, losing back-to-back games to, at the time, a pair of two-win teams in the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. Following Trubisky's benching, Mason Rudolph caught fire and ultimately made his case for the starting job.

The Case for Mason Rudolph

2023 stats as starter (4 games): 74.7% Comp., 10.1 Y/A, 238.7 Y/G, 5 TDs, 1 INT

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Rudolph found himself thrust into the starting lineup following the Pickett injury and subsequent Trubisky train wreck and didn't skip a beat, finishing the season 3-0 as Pittsburgh's starter and leading the team to a playoff berth after some clutch performances.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy proved his worth in a key game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. With playoff spots on the line, Rudolph posted the game of his career, completing 63% of his passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Rudolph's ability to stretch the field—he threw three TDs of 40+ yards in his three starts—earned him instant support from Steelers fans who were tired of the team's conservative offensive approach. Rudolph's ability to stretch the defense meant fewer defenders in the box, allowing running back Najee Harris to enjoy one of the most successful stretches of his career, averaging 104 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns in the three-game stretch.

Mason Rudolph Ranks Over Final 3 Weeks Category Rudolph NFL Rank Yards/Game 238.7 11th Yards/Attempt 10.1 1st Completion % 74.6 1st TD 3 T-14th INT 0 T-1st Passer Rating 120.4 3rd

The Steelers' new-look offense under Rudolph averaged 27 points (fifth) and 384.7 (fifth) yards per game in the final three weeks of the season. This was unfamiliar territory for a Pittsburgh offense that averaged just 15.9 points (28th) and 287.1 (27th) yards per game without Rudolph.

The Rudolph-led Steelers were a breath of fresh air, and his four-game stretch to finish the season was by far the best the Steelers have seen at QB since arguably 2018, before Ben Roethlisberger had surgery on his throwing elbow. Rudolph gave the organization a glimpse of what they can do with a quality QB willing to throw it downfield. The only question is, did he do enough to make them think he's that quality QB?

Outside help available for Steelers

Pittsburgh could elect to look outside the locker room for quarterback help

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers will also have a number of enticing options in free agency and the NFL Draft. A popular pick for Pittsburgh's new quarterback is Russell Wilson. Wilson posted a solid 2023 campaign before ultimately being benched due to contract disputes within the Denver Broncos organization.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing 66% of his passes on the season while throwing just eight interceptions. Reports view Wilson as a favorite to land in Pittsburgh, but there are other, less attractive options available within free agency, such as, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco, Ryan Tannehill and Drew Lock.

If the Steelers are willing to open their wallets, quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins could also be in play for a heftier price tag.

Pittsburgh's final option is the most unlikely and that is to move on a prospect in the NFL Draft. If prospects like Bo Nix or Michael Penix, both of whom are coming in with impressive credentials, fall to the Steelers with the 20th pick, they will have a serious decision to make.

Another scenario would see quarterback come into play for Pittsburgh later in the draft, where players like Joe Milton, Spencer Rattler, and Michael Pratt could find themselves available. This would be on the off chance the Steelers decide to add to their quarterback room with a less heralded prospect.

Regardless of what they do, the Steelers are in desperate need of some offensive consistency to support their star-studded defense. An overhaul under center and along the offensive line could prove to be the best move for a Pittsburgh team looking to capitalize on their defensive and skill players' championship window. This certainly won't be the last time rumors about a new QB in the Steel City crop up this offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.