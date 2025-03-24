Brazil Football and Argentina Football will face off in a Conmebol World Cup qualifier on Tuesday in Buenos Aires for the latest chapter of one of international football's greatest rivalries.

Brazil defeated Colombia 2-1 last Thursday in Brasilia, with Vinicius Jr scoring a 99th-minute winner with a long-distance strike to send the Brasilia crowd home happy. Raphinha opened the scoring on a penalty just six minutes in, but Luis Diaz would bring his side level just four minutes from half-time.

Argentina, meanwhile, snuck past Uruguay with a 1-0 win on Friday night, with Lyon star Thiago Almada scoring the game's only goal with a gorgeous effort from outside the box in the 68th minute of play.

The win helped the Albiceleste solidify their six-point lead at the top of the qualification table, improving their record to nine wins, one draw and three losses.

World Cup 2026 Conmebol Qualification Standings Rank Country Played Record (W-D-L) Goal Differential Points 1. Argentina 13 9-1-3 +15 28 2. Ecuador 13 7-4-2 +8 22 3. Brazil 13 6-3-4 +7 21 4. Uruguay 13 5-5-3 +7 20 5. Paraguay 13 5-5-3 +2 20 6. Colombia 13 5-4-4 +4 19 7. Bolivia 13 4-1-8 -16 13 8. Venezuela 13 2-6-5 -5 12 9. Peru 13 2-4-7 -10 10 10. Chile 13 2-3-8 -12 9

Brazil and Argentina have faced each other on 114 occasions, with Brazil winning 46 times to Argentina's 42. The 2022 World Cup winners have been the better side recently, however, having not lost to their South American rivals in their last four meetings.

Lionel Scaloni's outfit were 1-0 winners in Brazil in November 2023 the last time these two nations clashed, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Where to Watch Brazil vs Argentina

Viewers in the United States can catch the action on UNIVERSO or Telemundo, although the broadcasts will be in Spanish. The match can also be streamed online on FuboTV, TyC Sports and ViX.

The game will be played at 8PM ET (5PM PT) at Mas Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. Mas Monumental Stadium is the home of Argentinian first division club River Plate, and holds a capacity of 85,000.

When: Tuesday, March 25 – 8PM ET / 5PM PT

Where: Mas Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires

Where to watch in the United States: UNIVERSO, Telemundo

Where to stream in the United States: FuboTV, TyC Sports, ViX.

Brazil vs Argentina Betting Odds

Argentina to win: +120

Draw: +200

Brazil to win: +260

Both teams to score (Yes/No): +110 / -140

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +410 / -650

Julian Alvarez first goalscorer: +550

Vinicius Jr anytime goalscorer: +320

Raphinha to score or assist: +220

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.