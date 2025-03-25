Colombia Football take on Paraguay in Barranquilla on Tuesday night, with the two countries jostling for position in the Conmebol World Cup qualifying table.

Paraguay is one point ahead of Colombia in the standings, with Los Cafeteros currently occupying the sixth and final automatic qualification spot.

World Cup 2026 Conmebol Qualification Standings Rank Country Played Record (W-D-L) Goal Differential Points 1. Argentina 13 9-1-3 +15 28 2. Ecuador 13 7-4-2 +8 22 3. Brazil 13 6-3-4 +7 21 4. Uruguay 13 5-5-3 +7 20 5. Paraguay 13 5-5-3 +2 20 6. Colombia 13 5-4-4 +4 19 7. Bolivia 13 4-1-8 -16 13 8. Venezuela 13 2-6-5 -5 12 9. Peru 13 2-4-7 -10 10 10. Chile 13 2-3-8 -12 9

The Colombians are fresh off a heartbreaking loss to Brazil in Brasilia, holding the South American giants to a draw until Vinicius Jr scored the winning goal in the 99th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 victory.

Colombia needs a result on Tuesday, having lost their last three qualifiers against Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay. Their last win came in October, when they beat bottom-dwellers Chile 4-0.

Paraguay, meanwhile, are undefeated over their last seven qualifying matches, notably beating both Argentina and Brazil over that span. La Albirroja beat Chile 1-0 in Asunción on Thursday, thanks to a 60th-minute strike by Omar Alderete.

Colombia and Paraguay have met on 50 previous occasions, with Colombia winning 24 times, compared to Paraguay's 18 wins. Colombia has not lost to their South American rivals since October 2017, winning four out of six contests since then.

Where to Watch Colombia vs Paraguay

Tuesday's game between Colombia and Paraguay will unfortunately not be broadcast live on TV in the United States, but the action can be streamed on Fanatiz USA.

The match will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Columbia. The stadium is home to Colombian club Atletico Junior and holds 46,788 spectators.

When : Tuesday, March 25 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT

: Tuesday, March 25 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT Where : Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla

: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla Where to watch in the United States: N/A

N/A Where to stream in the United States: Fanatiz USA

Colombia vs Paraguay Betting Odds

Colombia to win: -210

Draw: +310

Paraguay to win: +600

Both teams to score (Yes/No): +130 / -166

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +320 / -460

Jhon Duran first goalscorer: +400

James Rodriguez anytime goalscorer: +200

Luis Diaz anytime scorer: +230

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Paraguay Projected Lineup vs Colombia

Paraguay predicted lineup (4-4-2): Roberto Fernandez (GK) – Juan Caceres, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso – Matias Galarza, Mathias Villasanti, Andres Cubas, Miguel Almiron – Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso.

Colombia Projected Lineup vs Paraguay

Colombia predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas (GK) – Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica – Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma – Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz – Jhon Duran.