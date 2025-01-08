Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are back in action on Thursday after a month off, taking on Al Akhdoud in Saudi Pro League action.

Al Nassr's last game came on Dec. 6 in a 2-1 loss to Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad, after a late winner by Steven Bergwijn.

Al Ittihad solidified their two-point lead at the top of the table with the win, while Ronaldo and Co. saw themselves fall to fourth place with 25 points through 13 games, 11 points off top spot.

Al Nassr have lost their last two outings, falling to Al-Sadd 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage days before the loss to Al Ittihad. They sit in third place in the AFC Champions League Elite: West standings, three points behind joint-leaders Al Hilal and Al Ahli.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2024-25 Stats Appearances 19 Goals 16 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 104

Al Akhdoud, meanwhile, find themselves near the bottom of the league standings in 14th place, three points from safety. They were victorious last time out, beating Al Wehda 3-2 thanks to three quick goals in the first half.

Al Nassr won both games against Al Akhdoud last season, posting a clean sheet in a 3-0 win before a gutsy 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture.

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud

When : Thursday, January 9 – 5PM GMT / 12PM ET / 9AM PT

: Thursday, January 9 – 5PM GMT / 12PM ET / 9AM PT Where : Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh

: Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Where to watch in the United States : FuboTV, Fox Sports

: FuboTV, Fox Sports Where to watch in Canada : DAZN Canada

: DAZN Canada Where to watch in the United Kingdom: DAZN UK

Al Nassr Projected Lineup vs Al Akhdoud

Al Nassr predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Bento (GK) – Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, Nawaf Al Boushail – Abdulelah Al-Amri, Marcelo Brozovic – Angelo Gabriel, Otavio, Sadio Mane – Cristiano Ronaldo.