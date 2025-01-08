FC Barcelona are back in action on Wednesday when they take on La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona have only played once since the calendar switched to 2025, comfortably beating lower-league side Barbastro 4-0 on Saturday in the Copa del Rey.

The Blaugrana will only resume their La Liga campaign next weekend, when they travel to Madrid to take on Getafe. Barca find themselves in third place in the league standings on 38 points, five points behind leaders Real Madrid .

Hansi Flick's squad dropped their last league outing 2-1 to Atlético Madrid just before Christmas, and are winless in their last three La Liga games.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, are also fresh off a win in the Copa del Rey —albeit much less comfortably than Barcelona did — with a penalty shoot-out victory over Logrones.

The Basque club were victorious over regional rivals Osasuna on Dec. 21, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Gorka Guruzeta and Alex Berenguer.

Athletic sit in fourth place in La Liga, only two points behind Barcelona. The two faced off in August in league play, with the Catalans prevailing 2-1 on the day.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club

When : Wednesday, January 8 – 2PM ET / 11AM PT

: Wednesday, January 8 – 2PM ET / 11AM PT Where : King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Central/South America : DirecTV

: DirecTV Where to watch in Canada: N/A

Athletic Club Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Athletic Club predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon (GK) – Oscar de Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri Berchiche – Mikel Jauregizar, Beñat Prados – Iñaki Williams, Alex Berenguer, Alvaro Djalo – Gorka Guruzeta.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Athletic Club

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Peña (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.