One of the biggest games of the 2024-25 La Liga season will take place on Saturday, when FC Barcelona hosts Atlético Madrid in a battle that will surely have huge ramifications in the league title race.

Barcelona have hit a run of bad form after a roaring start to the their campaign, winning only one of their last six league games, while suffering three defeats in that span.

The Blaugrana are fresh off a frustrating 1-0 loss to bottom-five side Leganes at home on Sunday, and have lost their lead at the top of the table.

Barca now sit tied with Atleti in first place on 38 points, but have the advantage through goal differential, whilst having played one more game.

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, have surged to the top of the standings thanks to an 11-game winning streak in all competitions. Diego Simeone's men beat Getafe 1-0 last weekend, thanks to a 69th minute strike from Alexander Sorloth.

The Rojiblancos have registered wins over the likes of Sevilla, Mallorca, Paris Saint-Germain and Sparta Prague during their inspired run. Antoine Griezmann has been as hot as any player in Europe in recent weeks, scoring in five-straight games — including back-to-back braces — prior to the run-in with Getafe.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Saturday, December 21st – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, December 21st – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Atlético Madrid Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Simeone will likely have a fully-fit squad to take to Barcelona, which means he'll have some difficult decisions to make with his starting 11.

Conor Gallagher and Giuliano Simeone — the manager's son — are expected to start in the wide areas, while Julian Alvarez should join Antoine Griezmann to create strike tandem.

Alexander Sorloth, who is tied with Griezmann for the team lead in league goals with seven, could be a factor off the bench.

Center-back Clement Lenglet, on loan from Barcelona, could get the start in the backline with Jose Maria Gimenez.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Jan Oblak (GK) – Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Javi Galan – Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Conor Gallagher – Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Atlético Madrid

The Catalans will be without arguably their most important player for the next few weeks, as 17-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal deals with an ankle injury he picked up in the loss to Leganes over the weekend.

Hansi Flick will have a difficult decision as to who fills in for the starboy, but there's a good chance Ferran Torres benefits from Yamal's absence, after scoring four goals in his last four appearances. Fermin Lopez is also an option, as Flick has shown some trust in the 21-year-old this season.

Ronald Araujo is back from injury and has featured on the bench in Barca's last two games, but he is not expected to get the start in Saturday's pivotal game either.

Pau Cubarsí should come back into the fold after being rested against Leganes.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Raphinha — Robert Lewandowski.