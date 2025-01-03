FC Barcelona will be back in action on Saturday, playing their first Copa del Rey game of the year when they face Barbastro.

Barca have not played since Dec. 21, when they lost 2-1 to Atlético Madrid due to a dramatic goal at the death by Alexander Sorloth.

The loss relegated the Blaugrana to third in the La Liga table, three points off Atleti and two behind Real Madrid . It was Barca's second straight loss in the league, and already their fifth in domestic play this season.

Hansi Flick's side last won a game in La Liga on Dec. 3, defeating Mallorca 5-1 at the Son Moix.

The Catalans have been flying in the UEFA Champions League , however, winning five of their six games so far, while scoring the most goals in the competition up to this point (21). Barcelona sit in second place in the league stage standings, three points off Liverpool , who remain perfect through six games.

Barbastro play in the Segunda Federacion - Group Bm which is the fourth tier of Spanish football. They currently sit 16th out of 18 in league play, six points off the bottom.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Barbastro

When : January 4, 2025 – 1PM ET / 10AM PT

: January 4, 2025 – 1PM ET / 10AM PT Where : Estadio Municipal, Huesca

: Estadio Municipal, Huesca Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN App

: ESPN+, ESPN App Where to watch in Canada: N/A

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Barbastro

Expect Hansi Flick to field a heavily rotated squad for his first Copa del Rey fixture, resting his big guns while giving some of his depth players a full run of play.

Veteran keeper Wojciech Szczesny — signed on an emergency basis after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a season-ending injury in October — should make his first start for Barcelona, giving Inaki Pena a well-deserved rest.

Ronald Araujo should also get his first start of the year after missing the first half of the season with a calf injury. He could be flanked by youngster Sergi Dominguez, who has seen time in both La Liga and the Champions League already.

Out-of-favor duo Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong could be deployed as the double pivot in midfield, leaving the overworked Pedri and Marc Casado on the bench.

Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati could both get a rare start, joining Fermin Lopez in attack.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczęsny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Dominguez, Gerard Martin – Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia – Fermin Lopez, Pablo Torre, Raphinha – Ansu Fati.

Bench: Inaki Pena, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Marc Casado, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Ander Astralaga.

Injuries: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Hector Fort, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Marc Bernal.

Ineligible: Pau Victor, Dani Olmo