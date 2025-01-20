FC Barcelona will travel to Portugal to face Benfica Lisbon on Tuesday, eager to continue their strong run of form in the UEFA Champions League on Matchday 7.

The Blaugrana have been among the top teams in the Champions League this season, occupying second place in the league standings with five wins and 15 points through six games. Hansi Flick's men secured a big win last time out in the competition, defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany in early December.

Barca have scored the most goals in the competition so far (21), and have the highest goal differential (14). They trail leaders Liverpool — who own a perfect record so far — by three points.

Barcelona's form in La Liga has been poor since November, winning only two of their last nine league fixtures. They were frustrated again at the weekend, settling for a 1-1 draw away to Getafe C.F. .

The Catalans are sitting in third place in the league table on 39 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid and five behind Atlético Madrid .

Benfica, meanwhile, find themselves in 15th place in the UCL standings with three wins, one draw and two losses so far. As Aguais last faced Bologna in the competition, seeing out a 0-0 draw with the Italian side.

In the league, Benfica occupy second place in the Primeira Liga standings, three points off leaders Sporting CP. Bruno Lage's side are fresh off a 4-0 win over Famalicao, thanks to a hat-trick from Leandro Martins.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Benfica

When : Tuesday, January 21 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Tuesday, January 21 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Da Luz, Lisbon

: Estadio Da Luz, Lisbon Where to watch in the United States : Paramount+, CBS Sports.

: Paramount+, CBS Sports. Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

FC Barcelona vs Benfica Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -105

Draw: +310

Benfica to win: +235

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: +105 / -135

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: +110

Vangelis Pavlidis anytime scorer: +140

Lamine Yamal to give 1 or more assists: +275

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Benfica Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Benfica predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin (GK) – Alexander Bah, Tomas Araujo, Nicolas Otamendi, Alvaro Fernandez – Leandro Martins, Fredrik Aursnes – Ángel Di María, Orkun Kokcu, Kerem Akturkoglu – Vangelis Pavlidis.

Injuries: Tiago Gouveia (shoulder), Renato Sanches (muscle).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Benfica

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Peña (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Dani Olmo (calf), Iñigo Martinez (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee).