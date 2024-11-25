FC Barcelona will look to snap out of an uncharacteristic poor run of form when they host Stade Brestois in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona are fresh off a 2-2 draw away to Celta de Vigo in La Liga — a game in which they squandered a two-nil lead with two quick goals after Marc Casado was given his marching orders in the 82nd minute to put the Blaugrana down a man.

Barca are winless in their last two games, losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the league just prior to the November international break. The Catalans still sit atop the La Liga standings with 34 points after 14 games—four ahead of Real Madrid , who have a game in hand.

Hansi Flick's side are currently sixth in the Champions League table, with three wins and one less after four games.

Brest, meanwhile, have been as two-faced as any team in Europe this season. The French side are unbeaten in the Champions League so far, defeating Sparta Prague, RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz, while drawing Bayer Leverkusen. Les Pirates have scored nine goals and only allowed three, and sit in fourth in the tournament standings.

They've looked completely different in Ligue 1, however, standing in 12th place in the league table with four wins, one draw and seven losses, as well as a minus-six goal differential.

Brest have lost their last two outings in the league, falling 3-2 to AS Monaco and 3-1 to Montpellier.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Brest

Every UEFA Champions League game is available to stream on Paramount+ in the United States, while some are televised on CBS Sports. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find every match on DAZN.

When : Tuesday, November 25 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Tuesday, November 25 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona TV/Streaming in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ TV/Streaming in Canada: DAZN

Brest Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Stade Brestois will likely be without their best player when they travel to Spain on Tuesday, as French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou is expected to miss the tie with a leg injury that forced him off at the weekend.

Edimilson Fernandes is expected to be the replacement in the starting lineup, joining Hugo Magnetti and Mahdi Camara in the middle of the park.

Ludovic Ajorque has had a strong start to the campaign, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances so far this season. He'll lead the line as part of a front-three with Mama Balde and Kamory Doumbia.

Massadio Haidara, Romain Favre, Soumaila Coulibaly, Abdallah Sima and Bradley Locko all remain unavailable for selection for manager Eric Roy.

Brest predicted lineup (4-3-3): Marco Bizot (GK) – Kenny Lala, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Le Cardinal, Jordan Amavi – Mahdi Camara, Hugo Magnetti, Edimilson Fernandes – Mama Balde, Ludovic Ajorque, Kamory Doumbia.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Brest

REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Barcelona will be without starboy Lamine Yamal for the third consecutive game when they host Brest, as the 17-year-old continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Left-back Alejandro Balde is also a doubt to feature in the game, likely making way for Hector Fort, who came on for Gerard Martin at half-time against Celta on Saturday.

With Frenkie de Jong in a bit of a slump, Flick is more likely to trust Marc Casado and Pedri as his starting double-pivot, with Gavi getting a second consecutive start as the attacking midfielder.

Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal remain out through injury.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Hector Fort – Pedri, Marc Casado – Dani Olmo, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.