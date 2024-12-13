FC Barcelona will be back at home this weekend when they take on Leganes for Matchday 17 in La Liga .

The Blaugrana are fresh off a big 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League , thanks to a late winner from in-form Ferran Torres .

The dramatic victory lifted Barcelona into second place in the Champions League table through six games with 15 points, three behind Liverpool , who have a perfect record in the competition so far.

Things have been more difficult in La Liga, however, as Barca look to move on from a run that has seen them win only once in five games. Hansi Flick's squad traveled to Seville to take on Real Betis last weekend, and left with a 2-2 draw after a late equalizer by the home side.

Their lead at the top of the table is now down to just two points, with the trailing Real Madrid having one game in hand.

Leganes, meanwhile, will face a tall task when they travel to Catalunya on Sunday. The Madrid-based club sit just above the relegation zone on 15 points, two clear of safety. Los Pepineros fell to Real Sociedad 3-0 in their last league game, and only have three wins so far this campaign.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Leganes

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When: Sunday, December 15 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

Where: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

TV/Streaming in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Leganes Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Former Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi is expected to be back in the lineup for El Lega on Sunday, returning to the starting lineup for the first time since Leganes' 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Nov. 24.

Borja Jimenez's side will be without a number of key players, including well-traveled striker Sebastien Haller. Miguel de la Fuente will likely take up his spot on the front line once again.

Haller, Darko Brasanac, Dani Raba and Enric Franquesa will miss the contest through injury, while Valentin Rosier is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Leganes predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic (GK) – Adria Altimira, Sergio Gonzalez, Matija Nastasic, Javi Hernandez – Renato Tapia, Yvan Neyou – Munir El Haddadi, Oscar Rodriguez, Juan Cruz – Miguel de la Fuente.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Leganes

Barcelona could be getting one of their best players back for Sunday's clash, as Ronald Araujo is in line to make his first appearance of the season after overcoming a hamstring injury he suffered at Copa America over the summer.

Araujo could get the start, coming in for Inigo Martinez, who has started virtually every game for the Catalans so far this season.

Otherwise, Flick's team sheet should look identical to the one that took the field at Signal Iduna Park in midweek, with Raphinha leading Barca's fearsome attacking foursome.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal remain unavailable for selection, while Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen could feature in the squad after taking part in full training this week.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.