FC Barcelona will be desperate for a win when they travel to Mallorca on Tuesday, after going three games without a win in La Liga .

Barcelona were dealt their third loss of the campaign on Saturday, falling 2-1 to Las Palmas at home, just a day after the club celebrated its 125th anniversary.

The Blaugrana drew 2-2 with Celta de Vigo the previous weekend, and were upset by Real Sociedad 1-0 just prior to the November international break.

Barca were victorious in their last UEFA Champions League game, however, comfortably dispatching Stade Brestois 3-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys.

The Catalans are barely holding on to their spot at the top of the La Liga table, now only one point ahead of Real Madrid , who have a game in hand and have found a good run of form in the league.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, winning seven of their opening 15 fixtures and currently occupying a Europa Conference League qualification spot. Los Piratas have won their last two games, defeating Valencia CF 2-1 and Las Palmas 3-2.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Tuesday, December 3rd – 1PM ET / 10PM PT

: Tuesday, December 3rd – 1PM ET / 10PM PT Where : Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Mallorca Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

With star striker Vedat Muriqi still serving a suspension for a straight red card against Las Palmas, Mallorca manager Jagoba Arrasate will likely go with Canadian Cyle Larin to lead the front-line again after he scored against Valencia last time out.

Sergi Darder will provide the creative touch in midfield, as the 30-year-old always seems to elevate his game against Barcelona. Manu Morlanes and Samu Costa will likely serve as a double pivot.

Mallorca predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Dominik Greif (GK) – Pablo Maffeo, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, Johan Mojica – Manu Morlanes, Samu Costa – Robert Navarro, Dani Rodriguez, Sergi Darder – Cyle Larin.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Mallorca

Hansi Flick's starting lineup will likely get a big boost on Tuesday, with both Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo expected to start after being left out of the lineup on Saturday.

Alejandro Balde will likely miss the game after leaving the loss to Las Palmas with a neck injury, but the left-back has since expressed that he is not badly hurt and that it was just a scare.

Marc Casado should return to his usual midfield position alongside Pedri after serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Ansu Fati, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are unavailable for selection due to injury.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Gerard Martin – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.