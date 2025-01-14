FC Barcelona are back in action on Wednesday after a glorious week in Saudi Arabia, when they face Real Betis in Copa del Rey action.

Barcelona defeated eternal rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday to clinch manager Hansi Flick's first title with the club.

The Blaugrana went down early off a goal by Kylian Mbappe , before roaring back and scoring five unanswered goals to humiliate their El Clásico rivals once again. A straight red card to Barca keeper Wojciech Szczesny — and the subsequent free kick goal by Rodrygo — made things interesting down the wire, but the Catalans held firm to win their 15th Super Cup trophy.

The Blaugrana will hope that the big win will give them a jolt in La Liga , where they have struggled since November. Barca have won their last three games in all competitions, but are winless in their last three league outings.

The Spanish giants have fallen to third in the table on 38 points, six off leaders Atlético Madrid and five behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona were victorious in their Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash with lower-league side Barbastro, winning 4-0 thanks to goals by Eric Garcia, Pablo Torre and a brace for Robert Lewandowski.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have also hit a bit of a rut in form in recent weeks, losing their last outing in La Liga 1-0 to relegation-threatened Real Valladolid. The Beticos sit firmly in mid-table in 10th position on 25 points, five points off the final European qualification spot.

They defeated SD Huesca 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal by Isco to advance to the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey.

Betis and Barcelona settled for a 2-2 draw in league play earlier this season at the Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Betis

When : Wednesday, January 15 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, January 15 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: N/A

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to qualify: -1100

Real Betis to qualify: +650

Either team to win on penalties: +1400

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: -122 / -116

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -156 / +122

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -155

Toni Fernandez anytime scorer: +100

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Real Betis Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Real Betis predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Fran Vieites (GK) – Youssouf Sabaly, Diego Llorente, Natan, Ricardo Rodriguez – Sergi Altimira, Johnny Cardoso – Giovani Lo Celso, Isco, Adbe Ezzalzouli – Vitor Roque

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Real Betis

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronaldo Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.