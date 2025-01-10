Football fans rejoice — we have another El Clasico on our hands.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other for the second time this season, this time in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 on Thursday to book their ticket to the final, thanks to second-half goals from Jude Bellingham , Rodrygo and an own goal from Martin Valjent.

Los Blancos are undefeated in their last eight games in all competitions, including wins over Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League and Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final.

Madrid have surged to the top of the La Liga standings on 43 points, two ahead of Atlético Madrid and five ahead of Barcelona through 19 matches.

La Liga Table 2024-25 Club Games Played Record Goal Differential Points Real Madrid 19 13W-4D-2L +24 43 Atlético Madrid 18 12W-5D-1L +21 41 FC Barcelona 19 12W-2D-5L +29 38 Athletic Club 19 10W-6D-3L +12 36

Barcelona, meanwhile, beat Athletic Club 2-0 on Wednesday in the Super Cup semifinal, with goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal. A late goal by Bilbao's Iñaki Williams' was ruled out for offside.

The strong performance will be encouraging for a Barca side that has struggled for form in league play of late, having lost to Atleti 2-1 and Leganes 1-0 in back-to-back matchdays.

The Blaugrana have been very good in cup competitions, however, sitting among the best teams in the Champions League so far, and comfortably beating lower-league side Barbastro in the Copa del Rey last week.

Barcelona were victorious in the only other meeting between these two sides this season, putting Madrid through a 4-0 thrashing at the Santiago Bernabéu in October.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid

When : Sunday, January 12 – 2PM ET / 11AM PT

: Sunday, January 12 – 2PM ET / 11AM PT Where : King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Where to Watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to Watch in Canada: N/A

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win : -105

: -105 Real Madrid to win : -125

: -125 Over/Under 3.5 Goals : +120 / -150

: +120 / -150 Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer : -155

: -155 Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer : -125

: -125 Vinicius Jr anytime scorer : -115

: -115 Lamine Yamal anytime scorer: +125

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Bench: Iñaki Peña, Ander Astralaga, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, Pablo Torre, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Pau Victor.

Injuries: Marc-André ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati.

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr.

Bench: Andriy Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Arda Güler, Endrick, Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Raul Asencio, Lorenzo Aguado, Diego Aguado.

Injuries: Eder Militao, Luka Modrić, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba.