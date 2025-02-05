FC Barcelona will travel south to take on Valencia CF in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Thursday.

Barcelona have found their form again after a difficult end to 2024, winning seven of their nine games in all competitions since the New Year, while going unbeaten in that span.

The Catalans are fresh off a tight 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga action over the weekend.

The win helps Barca keep pace with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid , who sit first and second respectively in the table. Hansi Flick's side are only four points off Real now, after Los Blancos suffered a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol on Saturday.

The Blaugrana defeated Real Betis 5-1 in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey to book their date with Valencia.

Valencia, meanwhile, still find themselves in a relegation battle, stuck in 18th place in the standings and currently four points from safety. They have, however, won two of their last three La Liga outings, defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 and Real Sociedad 1-0.

Los Ches beat lower-league side Ourense CF 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the cup.

Barcelona and Valencia have already met twice in league play this season, with the former winning both games, including a 7-1 thrashing just a week and a half ago.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Valencia

When : Thursday, February 6th – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

: Thursday, February 6th – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT Where : Estadio Mestalla, Valencia

: Estadio Mestalla, Valencia Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: N/A

FC Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to qualify: -700

Valencia to qualify: +470

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -154 / +120

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +102 / -142

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -130

Raphinha anytime scorer: +155

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -125

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Valencia Projected Lineups vs FC Barcelona

Valencia predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski (GK) – Dimitri Foulquier, Cesar Tarrega, Cristhian Mosquera, Jose Gaya – Javi Guerra, Enzo Barrenechea – Diego Lopez, Andre Almeida, Luis Rioja – Hugo Duro.

Injuries: Thierry Correia (knee)

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Valencia

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Peña (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (ACL), Andreas Christensen (calf), Dani Olmo (calf), Gavi (head).