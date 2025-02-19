Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will travel into the frozen Midwest to take on Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The game was originally set to take place on Tuesday, but was postponed by one day due to severe winter weather that touched down in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The area experienced temperatures well below freezing on Tuesday, falling as low as -2°F, feeling like -17°F with the wind chill factor (-19°C, feels like -27°C). They're also expecting significant snowfall, with as much as four inches (about 10 centimeters) hitting the ground.

"The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities," a statement on Inter Miami's website read.

A report stating Messi was not keen on playing in the winter conditions was shot down by Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, who said his captain is "100 percent available."

Freezing temperatures are still expected at kick-off on Wednesday, but there is no snowfall expected in the forecast.

The Herons wrapped up a busy preseason schedule last Friday with a 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC . Messi and Co. began training camp with a game against Mexican giant Club America in Las Vegas, and then went on to play in Peru, Panama and Honduras before coming back stateside.

Sporting KC, meanwhile, has played a handful of friendlies against North American opposition since starting training camp in January, wrapping up their preparations with a 0-0 draw with the USL's Las Vegas Lights last Wednesday.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC

When : Wednesday, February 19 – 8PM ET / 5PM PT

: Wednesday, February 19 – 8PM ET / 5PM PT Where : Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City

: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City Where to watch in the United States : FS1, Tubi, TUDN

: FS1, Tubi, TUDN Where to watch in Mexico : Tubi

: Tubi Where to watch in Canada: Fubo TV

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC Betting Odds

Inter Miami to win: +120

Draw: +250

Sporting KC to win: +180

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -186 / +144

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +146 / -210

Lionel Messi anytime scorer: +420

Luis Suarez anytime scorer: +500

Dejan Joveljic anytime scorer: +650

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Sporting KC Projected Lineup vs Inter Miami

Sporting KC predicted lineup (4-3-3): John Pulskamp (GK) – Tim Leibold, Joaquin Fernandez, Robert Voloder, Zorhan Bassong – Memo Rodriguez, Nemanja Radoja, Erik Thommy – Stephen Afrifa, Dejan Joveljic, Daniel Salloi.

Inter Miami Projected Lineup vs Sporting KC

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-3-3): Drake Callender (GK) – Marcelo Weigandt, Ian Fray, David Martinez, Jordi Alba – Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Robert Taylor.