Concacaf giants Mexico Football and Canada Football will renew their rivalry this week when they face off in the Nations League semifinal in California on Thursday.

A spot in Sunday's final is on the line, with the winner set to meet either the United States or Panama in the championship game. The loser of this game will participate in the third-place match earlier that day.

The United States has won the Concacaf Nations League on all three occasions since its inception in 2021, defeating Mexico (twice) and Canada in the finals.

Mexico advanced past Honduras by an aggregate score of 4-2 in the quarterfinals back in November, winning the second leg 4-0 at home after a shock 2-0 loss in San Pedro Sula.

El Tri has since defeated club sides Internacional and River Plate in hybrid friendlies in January.

Canada, meanwhile, eased past Suriname 4-0 on aggregate to set up their semifinal date with Mexico. Jesse Marsch's squad has not played a game since then, however.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Canada

When : Thursday, March 20 – 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT

: Thursday, March 20 – 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT Where : SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Where to watch in the United States : Paramount+, Univision (spanish)

: Paramount+, Univision (spanish) Where to watch in Canada: OneSoccer

Mexico vs Canada Betting Odds

Mexico to win: +150

Draw: +210

Canada to win: +170

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -116 / -110

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +300 / -450

Jonathan David first goalscorer: +500

Raul Jimenez anytime goalscorer: +220

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Canada Projected Starting Lineup vs Mexico

Canada predicted lineup (4-1-3-2): Dayne St. Clair (GK) – Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies – Stephen Eustaquio –Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan Osorio, Jacob Shaffelburg – Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Mexico Projected Starting Lineup vs Canada

Mexico predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon (GK) – Rodrigo Huescas, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo – Edson Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez – Efrain Alvarez, Luis Romo, Alexis Vega – Raul Jimenez.