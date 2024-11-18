Mexico Football will be facing the pressure of elimination in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League when they host Honduras on Tuesday.

El Tri were upset in the first leg of the tie, losing 2-0 in Tegucigalpa on Friday in a frustrating match for Javier Aguirre's side.

Mexico is looking for a fourth consecutive appearance in the Nations league semifinal, but will have to overcome a two-goal deficit at home if they want to keep up their string of deep runs in the tournament. However, the Mexicans did find themselves in a similar situation last year, trailing by two goals in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie before defeating Honduras in penalties in the return leg.

Honduras have gone three games unbeaten in the Nations League, and have held a clean sheet in their last two outings.

If they are able to stand firm and keep out the Mexicans in Toluca on Tuesday, they'll secure their first trip the Nations League final four since 2020, when they settled for third place. However, Honduras has failed to win on Mexican soil for over a decade, having defeated the hosts 2-1 in September 2013. They have not scored a goal in their last nine visits to Mexico.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Honduras

Tuesday's game will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez Riega in Toluca, Mexico — near Mexico City. The stadium is home to Liga MX side Deportivo Toluca FC and has a capacity of 30,000, which will surely be packed to the brim when Honduras comes to town.

Multiple local TV channels will broadcast the games, while Concacaf is expected to offer a stream via CONCACAF GO and the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Date : Tuesday, November 19 - 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT

: Tuesday, November 19 - 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT Location : Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega - Toluca, Mexico

: Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega - Toluca, Mexico TV/Streaming (USA) : Únivision/FuboTV

: Únivision/FuboTV TV/Streaming (Mexico/Honduras ): TUDN, Televisa, Canal 5

): TUDN, Televisa, Canal 5 Streaming: CONCACAF GO, CONCACAF YouTube

Honduras Projected Lineup vs Mexico

For Rueda and his players, Tuesday represents a rare opportunity to rewrite their story against a perennial powerhouse. A disciplined performance could not only book their place in the semifinals but also break a streak of futility that has long defined their trips to Mexico. The question now is whether Honduras can hold their nerve and finish the job they started in Tegucigalpa.

Honduras Predicted Lineup: Edrick Menjívar (GK) – Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Luis Vega, Joseph Rosales – Rigoberto Rivas, Deybi Flores, Alexander López, Edwin Rodriguez - Jorge Álvarez, Jorge Benguché.

Mexico Projected Lineup vs Honduras

El Tri has not missed the semifinal stage of a CONCACAF competition since their quarterfinal exit in the 2005 Gold Cup, a streak they will fight to preserve in this pivotal second leg.

During game one of the series, head coach Javier Aguirre made adjustments in pursuit of a turnaround, introducing experienced names like Guillermo Ochoa, Israel Reyes, Luis Chavez, and Julian Quinones to his starting lineup.

These changes came at the expense of Luis Malagon, Johan Vasquez, Andres Guardado, and Roberto Alvarado, signaling a shift toward firepower and leadership for the must-win encounter.

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez, still sitting on 34 goals for the national team, has the chance to surpass Carlos Hermosillo and claim sole possession of fifth place in Mexico’s all-time scoring charts—a milestone that would be all the sweeter if it comes during a comeback.

Mexico predicted lineup: Luis Malagón (GK) – Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo - Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo - Alexis Vega, Raúl Jiménez, César Huerta - Ángel Sepulveda