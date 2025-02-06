Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are set to clash in the most important game of the La Liga season so far on Saturday.

Real, currently sitting at the top of the league table, will host crosstown rivals Atleti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos' lead at the top of the standings is now down to only one point after a loss last weekend.

2024-25 La Liga Standings Club Games Played Record (W-D-L) Goal Differential Points Real Madrid 22 15-4-3 29 49 Atlético Madrid 22 14-6-2 23 48 FC Barcelona 22 14-3-5 36 45

Real were defeated by Espanyol 1-0 last Saturday, in a game marred by controversial decisions. Vinicius Jr 's opener in the 21st minute was ruled out after VAR judged that Kylian Mbappe fouled an opponent in the penalty area.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad were up in arms when Espanyol defender Carlos Romero was only assessed a yellow card for a dangerous foul that could easily have been deemed a straight red card offense.

To add insult to injury, Romero would be the one to score the winner for the Catalan club in the 85th minute, sealing Madrid's fate.

The Galacticos were able to bounce back in midweek, beating Leganes 3-2 thanks to a late goal by academy product Gonzalo Garcia to qualify for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Atleti, meanwhile, are fresh off a 5-0 win over Getafe in the cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, thanks to a brace from Giuliano Simeone — manager Diego Simeone's son.

Los Colchoneros beat Mallorca 2-0 last Saturday in league play, closing the gap between them and their city rivals at the top of the table.

The season's first edition of the Madrid Derby produced a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano back in September.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Saturday, February 8 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, February 8 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -120

Draw: +260

Atlético Madrid to win: +310

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -152 / +120

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +192 / -240

Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer: +110

Antoine Griezmann anytime scorer: +270

Jude Bellingham to score or assist: +155

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlético Madrid Projected Starting Lineup vs Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Jan Oblak (GK) — Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Javi Galan – Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Conor Gallagher – Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann.

Injuries/suspensions: Robin Le Normand (yellow card accumulation)

Real Madrid Projected Starting Lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga – Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries/suspensions: Antonio Rüdiger (thigh), Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (ACL).