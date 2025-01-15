Following one of their most disappointing losses in recent years, Real Madrid will look to bounce back when they host Celta de Vigo in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Madrid are still reeling from a 5-2 thumping at the hands of eternal rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Los Blancos have been in good form in La Liga, however, sitting in second place in the league table on 43 points, one behind Atlético Madrid and five ahead of Barca.

Prior to the blip in El Clásico, Madrid were unbeaten in their last eight games, outscoring opponents 26-8 in that span. They defeated lower-league side Deportiva Minera 5-0 in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey to book their ticket to the last 16.

Kylian Mbappe has seemingly found his footing with the royal whites, scoring five goals since December, and bringing his tally in the league to 10 in 17 appearances.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, sit in 12th position in the La Liga standings with seven wins, three draws and nine losses through 19 games. Los Celestes' form has been inconsistent, but they did register a big 2-0 win over Real Sociedad just before Christmas at the Balaidos.

Celta qualified for the Round of 16 with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Racing Santander that saw them equalize in the 86th minute thanks to an own goal, before Alfonso Gonzales notched the winner in the 92nd minute.

The two sides met in league play in October, when Madrid came away with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

When : Thursday, January 16 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

: Thursday, January 16 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: N/A

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Odds

Real Madrid to qualify: -850

Celta Vigo to qualify: +540

Both Teams to Score (Yes/No): -148 / +116

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: -106 / -132

Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer: -130

Vinicius Jr anytime scorer: +120

Borja Iglesias anytime scorer: +330

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Celta Vigo Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Celta Vigo predicted lineup (3-4-3): Ivan Villar (GK) – Javi Rodriguez, Carlos Dominguez, Carl Starfelt – Oscar Mingueza, Fran Beltran, Ilaix Moriba, Franco Cervi – Pablo Duran, Jonathan Bamba, Borja Iglesias.

Injuries: Iago Aspas (calf), Alfon Gonzalez (muscle), Marcos Alonso (ankle)

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Injuries: Dani Carvajal (ACL), Eder Militao (knee), David Alaba (knee), Eduardo Camavinga (illness)