Real Madrid will begin their Copa del Rey journey with a trip to lower league side Deportiva Minera on Monday.

Madrid is fresh off a dramatic win over Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla, thanks to a late winner by none other than Jude Bellingham , after Vinicius Jr was sent off for violent conduct towards the opponent's goalkeeper.

The victory lifted Los Blancos into first place in the La Liga table with 43 points, two clear of Atlético Madrid , who have a game in hand. FC Barcelona find themselves in third on 38 points.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad is undefeated in their last six games — a run that has included wins over the likes of Atalanta, Girona and Mexican club Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final in December.

Deportivo Minera, located in Murcia, play in the fourth tier of Spanish football, in the Segunda Federacion - Group 4. They currently sit in eighth in their league standings.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera

When : January 6, 2025 – 1PM ET / 10AM PT

: January 6, 2025 – 1PM ET / 10AM PT Where : Cartagonova, Cartagena

: Cartagonova, Cartagena Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN App

: ESPN+, ESPN App Where to watch in Canada: N/A

Real Madrid Projected Starting Lineup vs Deportiva Minera

Real Madrid predicted starting lineup (4-4-2): Andriy Lunin (GK) – Lorenzo Aguado, Raul Asencio, Diego Aguado, Fran Garcia – Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz – Rodrygo, Endrick.