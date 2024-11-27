Real Madrid will face one of their biggest tests of the season when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Madrid are back in good form after a difficult few weeks, beating Leganes 3-0 in La Liga on Sunday. Just before the November international break, Los Blancos dispatched Osasuna 4-0 at home. The gap between them and league-leaders FC Barcelona is now down to just four points, with Madrid having a game in hand.

The Champions League titleholders have stumbled out of the gates in their defense campaign, however, winning two and losing two as they sit in 21st place in the tournament standings. Carlo Ancelotti's squad suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan on Matchday 4, and were beaten 1-0 at the hands of Lille OSC in France in early October.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been one of the strongest and most consistent teams in Europe so far this season. The Reds have a perfect record through four games in the Champions League, prevailing over Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Bologna and AC Milan, and allowing only one goal along the way.

They're also flying in the Premier League , topping the table with 31 points through 12 matches, with an eight-point cushion over Manchester City . Liverpool edged out a 3-2 win over Southampton over the weekend, thanks to a late penalty conversion by Mohamed Salah .

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Every UEFA Champions League game is available to stream on Paramount+ in the United States, while some are televised on CBS Sports. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find every match on DAZN.

When : Wednesday, November 27 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, November 27 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield, Liverpool TV/Streaming in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ TV/Streaming in Canada: DAZN

Liverpool Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Despite dealing with injuries to key players, Arne Slot has been able to keep his team chugging along in recent weeks.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues to prove that he is one of the best backup goalkeepers in Europe, seamlessly stepping in for Alisson, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Conor Bradley has also been a very capable replacement for star right-back and Madrid transfer target Trent Alexander-Arnold , who is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

Salah will lead the front-three, likely joined by Liverpool's South American speedster duo of Darwin Nuñez and Luiz Diaz.

Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa are also expected to miss the contest with injury.

Liverpool predicted starting lineup (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) – Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson – Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister – Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz.

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Liverpool

Real Madrid's injury problems only seem to be getting worse, as they will now be without Vinícius Jr for a couple of weeks after the Brazilian superstar suffered a thigh injury in the win over Leganes on Sunday.

Arda Güler should be called upon to enter the starting lineup in his place, forming an attacking duo with Kylian Mbappé.

Federico Valverde has had to fill in at right-back with both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez out, which means Brahim Diaz will have to fill in midfield.

Academy-product Raul Asencio is in line for his second-straight start at center-back after Eder Militao suffered a torn ACL two weeks ago.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy – Brahim Diaz, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modrić, Jude Bellingham – Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé.