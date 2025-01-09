Real Madrid are fighting for another title to add to their trophy case, with their eyes now set on the Spanish Super Cup.

La Liga rivals Mallorca stand between Madrid and the final, as the two will clash in a semifinal matchup in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Los Blancos have already played twice since the calendar flipped over to 2025, defeating Valencia 2-1 in league play thanks to a late winner by none other than Jude Bellingham after Vinicius Jr was sent off for violent conduct.

The dramatic win lifted Real into top spot in the La Liga standings on 43 points, two ahead of Atlético Madrid , although Atleti has a game in hand.

Carlo Ancelotti's side followed that up with a comfortable 5-0 win over lower-league side Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey, thanks to an Arda Güler brace, and goals from Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modrić.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are coming off a shock upset in the Copa del Rey, losing 3-0 to fourth-tier side Pontevedra CF. Despite the early exit in the cup competition, Los Piratas have enjoyed a strong season so far, sitting in sixth place in the league standings and in a Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Prior to the loss to Pontevedra, Mallorca had beaten Getafe (1-0) and Girona (2-1) in the league.

Real Madrid and Mallorca settled for a 1-1 draw when they met in La Liga play in August at the Son Moix. With a win, Madrid can set up an El Clásico in the Super Cup final, after FC Barcelona beat Athletic Club 2-0 to book their spot in the title game.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca

When : Thursday, January 9 – 2PM ET / 11AM PT

: Thursday, January 9 – 2PM ET / 11AM PT Where : King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: N/A

Betting Odds for Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Real Madrid to qualify : -850

: -850 Mallorca to qualify : +540

: +540 Over/Under 3.5 Goals : +134 / -190

: +134 / -190 Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer : -135

: -135 Vinicius Jr anytime goalscorer: +115

+115 Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer: +160

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Mallorca Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Mallorca predicted lineup (4-4-2): Dominik Greif (GK) – Pablo Maffeo, Martin Valjent, Jose Copete, Johan Mojica – Takuma Asano, Manu Morlanes, Omar Mascarell, Sergi Darder – Cyle Larin, Vedat Muriqi.

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Mallorca

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.