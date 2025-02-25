Real Madrid will face a tough test when they travel to Northern Spain to take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

Madrid is fresh off a 2-0 win over Girona in La Liga over the weekend, propelled by a wonderstrike by veteran midfielder Luka Modric to open the scoring in the first half.

The win allows Real to keep pace with FC Barcelona at the top of the table. The El Clásico rivals are tied on 54 points, but Barca currently have the edge with a superior goal differential.

Los Blancos have stumbled in domestic play over the last few weeks, dropping points in three-straight league games before Sunday's victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Carlo Ancelotti's outfit overcame Leganes 3-2 in a nail-biter in the cup quarterfinals, squandering a 2-0 lead before youngster Gonzalo Garcia netted the winning goal in added time.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have struggled for consistent good form this season, and currently find themselves in ninth place in the standings with 34 points — one point off the final European qualification spot.

La Real have won their last two outings, defeating Leganes 2-0 in the league and qualifying for the Round of 16 in the Europa League after beating Danish side FC Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate.

The Basque club overcame Osasuna 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey to book their date with the Galacticos.

The Spanish giants came out victorious in the previous meeting between the two clubs with a 2-0 win in Donostia back in September.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

When : Wednesday, February 26 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

: Wednesday, February 26 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT Where : Reale Arena, San Sebastián

: Reale Arena, San Sebastián Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: N/A

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Odds

Real Sociedad to win: +300

Draw: +260

Real Madrid to win: -120

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -152 / +120

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +186 / -270

Kylian Mbappé first goalscorer: +400

Vinicius Jr. anytime scorer: +195

Takefusa Kubo to score or assist: +210

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Real Sociedad Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Real Sociedad predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Alex Remiro (GK) – Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Aihen Muñoz – Martin Zubimendi – Takefusa Kubo, Pablo Marin, Jon Olasagasti, Sergio Gomez – Mikel Oyarzabal.

Injuries: Nayef Aguerd, Arsen Zakharyan, Hamari Traore, Jon Pacheco, Luka Sucic.

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Andriy Lunin (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni – Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao.