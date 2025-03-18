United States Soccer is ready to defend its Concacaf Nations League title, but the Americans will have to get past Panama in the semifinals first.

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT will host the Panamanians at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night, with a spot in the final on the line. Canada and Mexico face off in the other semifinal, setting up another potential classic against one of the USA's great sporting rivals.

The semifinal round is a one-game knockout, meaning the winner will be heading to the final on March 23, while the loser will participate in the third-place game earlier that day.

Pochettino announced his 23-man roster last week, which included plenty of familiar faces for American soccer fans.

Related USMNT Nations League Roster: Pulisic, Adams Lead Group to Defend Title The USMNT roster for Nations League this month has dropped, as Mauricio Pochettino names his squad.

The US has won all three iterations of the Concacaf Nations League since its inception in 2021, defeating Mexico (twice) and Canada in the finals.

The Stars and Stripes beat Jamaica 5-2 over two legs in the quarterfinals to book their ticket to the CNL final four. They've since beaten Venezuela 3-1 and Costa Rica 3-0 in friendlies during the USMNT's January camp .

Panama, meanwhile, overcame Costa Rica 3-2 on aggregate, qualifying through a 2-2 draw in the second leg despite going down a man with 10 minutes left to play.

The Central American nation have been in a poor run of form recently, however, losing 2-1 to Peruvian club Universitario in a hybrid friendly, and suffering a 6-1 rout to Chile in February.

The United States and Panama have met on 29 previous occasions, with the Americans winning 18 of those contests, compared to just seven wins for Panama. La Marea Roja have won two of the last three duels between the two nations.

Where to Watch USA vs Panama

When : Thursday, March 20 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT

: Thursday, March 20 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT Where : SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Where to watch in the United States: Paramount+, Univision (Spanish)

USA vs Panama Betting Odds

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

USA to win: -340

Draw: +370

Panama to win: +850

Both teams to score (Yes/No): +112 / -142

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +200 / -270

Josh Sargent first goalscorer: +370

Christian Pulisic anytime goalscorer: +165

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Panama Projected Starting Lineup vs USA

Panama predicted lineup (4-3-3): Orlando Mosquera (GK) – Cesar Blackman, Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, Jorge Gutierrez – Anibal Godoy, Cristian Martinez, Coco Carrasquilla – Tomas Rodriguez, Jose Fajardo, Cecilio Waterman.

USA Projected Starting Lineup vs Panama

USA predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner (GK) – Joe Scally, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson – Weston McKennie, Tanner Tessmann – Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah – Josh Sargent.