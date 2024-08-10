Highlights The USA women's soccer team is back in a major tournament final for the first time since 2019.

The USWNT is seeking its first gold medal since 2012, having gone undefeated thus far at the 2024 Olympics.

All-time history favors the Americans against Brazil as the USA aims for a record 5th gold medal.

The USA women's soccer team will be back in a major tournament final when it faces Brazil on Saturday for the 2024 Olympic soccer gold medal in Paris. It will be the first time since 2019 that the U.S. women have reached an Olympic or World Cup final.

Under new USWNT manager Emma Hayes, and led by its attacking star trio, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Mallory Swanson, the USA has won all five matches at the Olympics thus far and can cap a magical run with a victory at the Parc des Princes.

Brazil are the No. 9-ranked team in the world and a surprise finalist after beating the host nation France in the quarterfinals and defending World Cup champions Spain in the semis. They pulled off both upsets without team legend Marta who was suspended for receiving a red card.

The USA and Brazil have a history of meeting in major tournaments, and specifically in Olympic finals, having faced off in 2004 and 2008 for the gold medal. The Americans came away with the prize on both occasions, and Brazil will be hoping that things will be different this time.

How to Watch USA vs Brazil Olympic Soccer Final 2024

The American women are aiming for a record fifth Olympic soccer gold

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The USA are looking to end a 12-year Olympic gold medal drought when they face Brazil in the final of the 2024 Paris Games on Saturday. The last time the American women went home with a gold medal was in 2012 at the London Games where they downed Japan in the final.

Given the stakes of Saturday's women's soccer final, Olympic TV broadcasters NBC have moved the match to their national network channel. Especially given the favorable kickoff time of the game in the USA, it has all the makings of an event that will have the nation tuning in.

USA vs Brazil Gold Medal TV and Live Stream

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. EDT

11 a.m. EDT Stadium: Parc des Princes (Paris)

Parc des Princes (Paris) English-language TV: NBC (main network channel)

NBC (main network channel) Spanish-language TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Stream: Peacock (English & Spanish)

The USA vs. Brazil Olympic Gold Medal game will air on NBC (in English) and Telemundo (in Spanish) with both streams also available live on NBC streaming platform Peacock.

The match kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT from the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, which is the home of popular club side Paris Saint-Germain. The USA has already played in the stadium earlier in the tournament when they beat Japan in the quarterfinals (highlights below).

How Many Gold Medals Has USA Soccer Team Won?

No team has achieved more than the USWNT in the history of the Olympic Games

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The USA women's national team will be aiming for its record fifth Olympic gold when it faces Brazil on Saturday, August 10 in Paris.

The American team won the first edition of the women's Olympic soccer tournament when the sport was introduced at the 1996 Atlanta Games. The USA won four of the first five Olympic soccer tournaments held.

However, the USWNT has experienced a recent drought after losing in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and dropping to the bronze medal game in 2021 after Canada beat them in the semifinals.

Year USWNT Finish Stage Reached Top Scorer Coach 1996 1st (Gold) Final (USA 2-1 China) Shannon MacMillan (3) Tony DiCicco 2000 2nd (Silver) Final (Norway 3-2 USA) Tiffeny Milbrett (3) April Heinrichs 2004 1st (Gold) Final (USA 2-1 Brazil) Abby Wambach (4) April Heinrichs 2008 1st (Gold) Final (USA 1-0 Brazil) Angela Hucles (4) Pia Sundhage 2012 1st (Gold) Final (USA 2-1 Japan) Abby Wamach (5) Pia Sundhage 2016 5th Quarterfinals (Sweden 4-3 USA on PKs after 1-1 draw) Alex Morgan (2), Carli Lloyd (2) Jill Ellis 2021 3rd (Bronze) Semifinal: Canada 1-0 USA

Bronze: USA 4-3 Australia Megan Rapinoe (2), Carli Lloyd (2) Vlatko Andonovski

The USA has faced Brazil in gold medal games in Greece (2004) and China (2008), winning both of those finals by a one-goal margin. It's notable that both matches needed 30 minutes of extra time to be decided.

In the 2004 gold medal game, the U.S. women needed an Abby Wambach goal with eight minutes remaining in extra time to claim Olympic gold (video below). Similar to their 2024 thus far, the USA reached the gold medal game by beating Japan in the quarterfinals and Germany in the semifinals.

In the next edition of the Olympics in 2008, the hero against Brazil was Carli Lloyd, who scored six minutes into extra time (video below), and that goal held up as the 1-0 winner.

Is the USA Better Than Brazil in Women's Soccer?

History between the two nations points to another American victory

The USA has dominated Brazil in women's soccer since their first-ever match in 1986, compiling a 32-3-5 (W-L-D) all-time record in their head-to-head matchups across all competitions and friendlies.

Of those three defeats, two came in friendly matches held in Brazil (1997 and 2014) and just one happened in a major event, but it definitely left a mark. The Americans lost 4-0 to Brazil in the 2007 World Cup semifinals, with Marta finding the net twice. Brazil went on to lose to Germany in the final.

Including that semifinal loss, the USA has met Brazil a total of eight times at major tournaments (World Cup or Olympics) and the USWNT has won seven of the meetings though they needed a penalty-kick shootout to prevail in a 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.

USA vs Brazil in Major Tournaments Date Match Stage Competition Nov. 19, 1991 USA 5-0 Brazil Group Stage World Cup July 4, 1999 USA 2-0 Brazil Semifinals World Cup Sept. 24, 2000 USA 1-0 Brazil Semifinals Olympics Aug. 14, 2004 USA 2-0 Brazil Group Stage Olympics Aug. 26, 2004 USA 2-1 Brazil (a.e.t.) Final Olympics Sept. 27, 2007 Brazil 4-0 USA Semifinals World Cup Aug. 21, 2008 USA 1-0 Brazil (a.e.t.) Final Olympics July 10, 2011 USA 2-2 Brazil (USA won 5-3 on penalties) Quarterfinals World Cup

USA Women's Soccer at 2024 Olympics

USWNT won all five matches in France to reach the gold medal final

New USWNT head coach Emma Hayes opted to field a similar lineup throughout the tournament despite the congested nature of the Olympic schedule. The expectation is that the same faces take the field against Brazil in the final.

Alyssa Naeher has been the starting goalkeeper behind four defenders (from right to left): Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Tierna Davidson (or Emily Sonnett) and Crystal Dunn. A knee-on-knee blow to Davidson kept her out for two matches, and she only played one half in the semifinal against Germany.

The midfield three has seen Sam Coffey as the deep holding midfielder with captain Lindsey Horan and the creative Rose Lavelle in front of her. When Coffey was suspended for yellow card accumulation against Japan, 20-year-old Korbin Albert stepped in for her.

The front attacking three have been the stars of the show so far at the Olympics. Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman have each scored three goals in the tournament and their speed, their interchanging runs and quick passing combinations have made them difficult to stop. Veteran forward Lynn Williams has been the first option off the bench.

USWNT Schedule at 2024 Olympics Stage Date Match Time Venue TV & Stream (USA) Group B Thu, July 25 USA 3-0 Zambia 3 p.m. EDT Nice HIGHLIGHTS Group B Sun, July 28 USA 4-1 Germany 3 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Group B Wed, July 31 USA 2-1 Australia 1 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinal Sat, Aug. 3 USA 1-0 Japan (a.e.t.) 9 a.m. EDT Paris HIGHLIGHTS Semifinal Tue, Aug. 6 USA 1-0 Germany (a.e.t.) 12 p.m. EDT Lyon HIGHLIGHTS Gold Medal Sat, Aug. 10 USA vs. Brazil 11 a.m. EDT Paris NBC, Telemundo, Peacock