Highlights Enzo Fernandez was caught in a racism scandal after livestreaming Argentina players singing a chant with discramatory remarks.

Fernandez has been unfollowed by some of his Chelsea teammates as an investigation into the video continues.

Other Premier League stars were present on the bus at the time of the incident, with nine players in Argentina's Copa America squad playing in the Premier League.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has found himself in a whirlwind of controversy after releasing a video on his Instagram of him singing a derogatory chant following Argentina's Copa America victory on Sunday morning. In the footage, the 23-year-old can be seen making racist remarks regarding the heritage of members of the French national team, the side Argentina beat to win the 2022 World Cup.

The comments made in the video have led to his club launching an investigation into what happened, and has seen the former Benfica man issue a public apology. However, it has now been revealed which other Premier League stars were also on the team bus during the chanting, and whether or not they got involved.

The Premier League Players On the Argentina Team Bus

Manchester City and Liverpool stars were caught on the video

According to a report from the Daily Mail, whilst it is unclear if any Premier League names other than Fernandez took part in the chanting, there were several on the bus at the time of the incident. One such player was Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, who was seen in the video sitting directly next to Enzo. There is no evidence to suggest that he was also complicit in the chanting, though.

There is also some speculation that Tottenham playmaker Giovani Lo Celso was not only on the bus, but actively involved in the singing. In the footage, a player wearing shorts that had the number 16 on them, the same number Lo Celso wore throughout the summer, could be seen banging on the window during a chant that is not the one in question. However, it is unknown if it was the Spurs man, or if they were also involved during the second song.

Manchester United duo Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez were both not involved either. It is suggested that the defender may have been caught momentarily during the live stream, but if it was him, there is no indication that he was involved in the singing.

Aston Villa's Emi Martinez and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister were also absent from the ongoings, with the latter not even being on the bus at the time, like teammate Lionel Messi. It is unclear if Tottenham's Cristian Romero or Nottingham Forest's Gonzalo Montiel were in the footage.

Chelsea Dressing Split After Fernandez Video

One player has come out in support of their teammate

As has previously been mentioned, Fernandez's club Chelsea have launched an investigation into the video, but that hasn't stopped some of the midfielder's other teammates from making up their minds about the footage. French defender Wesley Fofana shared the video, accompanying it with the caption 'Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.' He and fellow Frenchman Axel Disasi have both since unfollowed the Argentine on social media.

On the other hand, striker Nicolas Jackson appeared to offer his support on social media, sharing a series of images and videos of Fernandez seemingly in order to prove that there was no malice behind the chanting and to debunk the idea that the £106m man was a racist person.