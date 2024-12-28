Bloomberg Screentime polled a group of media experts to ask about the UFC's likeliest broadcast destination after their ESPN deal expires in 2025 — and the top answer is quite revealing.

From numerous conversations UFC boss Dana White has held with GIVEMESPORT and other reporters throughout the year, it's clear that it's no foregone conclusion that the market-leading MMA firm will renew its deal with ESPN, as it could instead land on a new network, or, indeed, have a fractured landscape in which pay-per-views, Fight Night shows, and even Dana White's Contender Series, air on different channels.

Media experts picked seven probable destinations for UFC content in 2025, but there was one clear favorite. Two picks were also seen as likelier destinations for UFC, over renewing and extending terms with ESPN.