Chelsea have been serial winners during the 21st century, lifting silverware in both domestic and European competitions.

But with Mauricio Pochettino claiming that they are the "greatest team" in the last 15 years, are they the most successful club within that time frame?

The Argentine coach started his new job in west London this week and took part in a first interview as the Blues' new manager.

And during the chat, Pochettino made a bold claim.

“I think it’s important and it’s a culture of winning,” he said. “In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England.

“I know very well the Premier League and what the culture of Chelsea means. I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win.”

Now, there is no doubt that Chelsea have won a fair bit during that period. But have they won more than any club?

Planet Football have taken a look at trophy hauls in the last 15 years to determine if that is the case.

And despite all of Chelsea’s success, they do not come in first…

The most successful English teams in the last 15 years

9 Birmingham City – 1

The Blues might not have played in the top flight since 2011, but they earn a spot in this list thanks to success in the League Cup.

They beat Arsenal 2-1 during the 2010/11 season, with goals from Nikola Žigić and Obafemi Martins.

8 Swansea City – 1

Another league cup victory earns Swansea a spot on this list too.

They beat Bradford City 5-0 at Wembley, the biggest ever winning margin in League Cup final history.

7 West Ham United – 1

The final team on this list with just a single trophy to their name in the last 15 years. But one that is still fresh in the mind of Hammers fans.

West Ham lifted the Europa Conference League trophy against Fiorentina just last month, ending their 43-year wait for a major trophy.

6 Leicester City – 2

Leicester’s time in the Premier League might have come to an end last season, but there were some brilliant moments during their stay.

One of those was arguably the most incredible story in Premier League history when they beat the odds to lift the Premier League trophy.

Along with their triumph in the FA Cup, only five English football heavyweights have lifted more silverware than the Foxes in the last 15 years.

5 Arsenal – 4

Success for the Gunners in the last 15 years has exclusively come in the FA Cup, with Arsenal lifting the trophy on four occasions.

They came so close to a first Premier League trophy since 2004, which would have put them joint-fourth in this list.

4 Liverpool – 5

They might have won the most major trophies ever, but the Reds have not been as successful recently as some of their rivals.

Four of their five trophies in the last 15 years have been won under Jurgen Klopp, with the German manager guiding them to a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

3 Manchester United – 7

The Red Devils have been crowned champions of English football’s top division 20 times, the most of any club.

United’s victory in the Carabao Cup with Erik ten Hag was their first trophy in six years though, and fans will be hungry for even more success under the Dutch coach.

2 Chelsea – 12

Pochettino was so nearly spot on, but despite the Blues’ success in this century, they only come in second.

Not that their achievements are not impressive. Under various managers, they have lifted multiple Premier Leagues, FA Cups, Champions Leagues, and Europa Leagues too.

Not a bad haul whatsoever.

1 Manchester City – 17

But in the end, it was not even close.

City have been the dominant team in English football in the last few years, winning three Premier Leagues in a row, dominating in the FA Cup and League Cup, and even winning the Champions League for the first time in their history.

It will take something special to stop Pep Guardiola’s side lifting even more silverware next season.