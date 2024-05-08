Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans must decide on their young stars' future together.

The Philadelphia 76ers needs to question Embiid's ability to win at a high level.

The Phoenix Suns might need to rethink their Big 3 pay structure for success.

With the first round of the NBA Playoffs officially behind us, many teams will experience big changes this off-season.

Whether it be LeBron James and his future in LA or the Milwaukee Bucks' fall from grace, each of the teams that lost in the first round are now faced with some serious questions moving forward, but out of all them, which roster suffers more from their early postseason exit?

New Orleans Pelicans

Can the Pelicans' young stars coexist?

The team that probably suffers the least from their loss is the New Orleans Pelicans. Without their best player, Zion Williamson, NBA fans expected very little from them as an eighth seed, going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With that being said, it is hard to imagine that the Pelicans will roll the dice again next year with the same roster, after the embarrassment of getting swept.

Their two stars, Williamson and Brandon Ingram, have yet to form any true chemistry on the court, but when either of the two are on the floor, the team has been somewhat successful. Looking at a few of the Pelicans' most used lineups really tells the story.

2023–24 Pelicans Lineup Stats Lineups GP OFFRTG DEFRTG NETRTG C. McCollum - L. Nance Jr. - Z. Williamson - H. Jones - T. Murphy III 15 124.2 108.8 15.5 J. Valanciunas - C. McCollum - B. Ingram - H. Jones - T. Murphy III 28 112.2 96.4 15.7 C. McCollum - L. Nance Jr. - B. Ingram - Z. Williamson - H. Jones 25 106.5 110.9 - 4.4 J. Valanciunas - C. McCollum - B. Ingram - Z. Williamson - H. Jones 41 115.2 116.2 - 1.1

Coupling their struggles with the constant injuries, inconsistencies, and the lack of playmaking around them, exploring a world without either of the two may not be the worst idea.

The Pelicans should use this off-season to decide which of their stars is worth fully investing in and gauge what they could potentially get in return for the other.

Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey put the Sixers on his back while Embiid rid his coattail

Wrapping up his eighth season in the NBA, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have to address the elephant in the room regarding their reigning MVP. Can Embiid truly be the best player on a championship team? Will they ever make it out of the first round with Embiid leading the way? Will Embiid ever take his health seriously and be in shape for the playoffs?

No one will ever question Embiid's immense talent and skill. He is arguably the best player in the NBA when available, but his commitment to the game and health are what concerns NBA fans. He repeatedly finds himself limping into the playoffs, struggling to finish halves, let alone a full game in one piece. By the time the playoffs roll around, Embiid's production and efficiency drop significantly.

Joel Embiid - Career Playoff Production Portion of the Season FG% 3P% EFG% TS% Reg. Season 52.9 38.8 56.1 64.4 Playoffs 44.4 33.3 49.2 59.2

After losing to the New York Knicks on their home floor, the Sixers have no other choice but to question Embiid's ability to win at the highest level.

As one of the few teams with cap space this free agency, the Sixers must extend Tyrese Maxey, retool their roster around Embiid, and find another star to pair with to take over in the clutch.

Phoenix Suns

Suns' Big 3 may be short-lived

Next year, the Phoenix Suns will have about $180M of their cap dedicated to their starting lineup; the same starting lineup failed to win a single game in the first round. The Suns have invested so much into the additions of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, leaving them with no options in improving in the future.

Phoenix Suns Team Payroll Player 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Kevin Durant 47.6M 51.2M 54.7M UFA Bradley Beal 46.7M 50.2M 53.7M 57.1M Devin Booker 36.0M 49.7M 53.7M 57.7M Jusuf Nurkić 16.9M 18.1M 19.4M UFA Grayson Allen 8.9M 15.6M 16.9M 18.1M

As both players near the end of their primes, injuries continue to creep through their roster, and the only bright spot throughout it all has been Devin Booker. Not only is Booker happy to be in Phoenix, but he is under contract for the next four years.

Though he is happy now, it does not mean he will be happy forever, and losing in the fashion that they did put the organization under a lot of pressure moving forward. It may be best for the team to cut their losses and get rid of their two superstar additions while they can, but it will be a difficult task.

With Beal's "no trade" clause and Durant's nagging injuries, finding a team interested in taking these aging stars may seem impossible now, but depending on how the season ends, a team desperate enough to take the risk may appear. The Suns will just have to wait and see.

Los Angeles Lakers

Was this Lebron's last year as a Laker?

Continuing on the theme of injuries and age, James and Anthony Davis are not getting any younger. Even after their healthiest seasons as Lakers, they were only able to get one win against the defending champion, Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have repeatedly made bad moves during the LeBron-Davis era, constantly shooting themselves in the foot for the future, and after this loss, the future is now.

James has a player-option this summer, giving him the opportunity to explore his options as a free agent and entertain the possibility of ending his career elsewhere. Though Davis and Austin Reaves are great, the team won’t win with them alone as the best players. The team sacrificed a lot to pair James and Davis, and since their championship in 2020, they have not seen much success.

Lakers' Season Outcomes since 2020 Year Outcome 2020 Won 2020 NBA Championship 2021 Lost 2-4 in 1st Round 2022 Missed Playoffs 2023 Swept in West Finals 2024 Lost 1-4 in 1st Round

They have completely mortgaged their future on this duo, so they have to capitalize on it soon. The team is very limited, as far as what they can do to improve, but they have no choice.

Milwaukee Bucks

Sacrificing defense for offense cost the Bucks a lot this postseason

After acquiring superstar point guard Damien Lillard last summer, the Milwaukee Bucks regained their spot as one of the few championship favorites going into the 2023-24 NBA season. With a core centered around Giannis Antetokoumpo, Lillard and Khris Middleton, the Bucks were prepared to match up against anybody in the league.

The immense offensive talent at their disposal, along with their reputation on defense, put them in the unique position to contend, despite their lack of athleticism.

However, getting a talent like Lillard does come at a cost, and what the Bucks did not account for was how big of a cost it would be.

Losing Jrue Holiday and coach Mike Budenholzer took a big hit to the Bucks’ elite defense, greatly depleting them at the point of attack. Adding insult to injury, the Bucks were one of the oldest teams in the league this season.

Bucks' Roster Age Player Age Giannis Antetokoumpo 29 Damien Lillard 33 Khris Middleton 32 Brook Lopez 35 Bobby Portis 28 Malik Beasley 27 Jae Crowder 33 Pat Connaughton 31

The team saw themselves completely break down towards the end of the season, losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Joining the Suns as one of the most expensive teams in the league, the Bucks have a guaranteed $153M for Lillard, and he is nowhere near the player he was in Portland. After depleting all their assets to get him, their defensive pedigree is now a thing of the past, and there is not much they can do to revive their championship dreams.

Los Angeles Clippers

The "Kawhi and George" era in L.A. has been a complete failure

The Los Angeles Clippers, probably the most disappointing team this decade, have fallen short yet again, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. They are currently the second most expensive team in the league, and with their new arena opening up soon, ownership should be seeking a return on their investment.

The Clippers went through a stretch this season where they looked like the best team in the league, but having consistently under-performed in big moments, they were utterly destroyed by the Mavs. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's inability to stay on the court together has been the root of the Clippers' downfall entirely.

George and Leonard's Games Together Season Games Together Team Record 2019-20 37 49-23 2020-21 (72 GMS) 43 47-25 2021-22 0 42-40 2022-23 38 44-38 2023-24 63 51-31

With Leonard in and out of the lineup, it is impossible to establish any stability as a team. Even after acquiring future Hall of Famer James Harden, for a bag of chips, they still saw their season come to an end due to unorganized defense, iso-heavy offense and injuries, above all else.

With George entering free agency, the team could see themselves falling out of playoff contention entirely. After reports from NBA insider Shams Charania suggesting that George would accept nothing less than a max extension, their first round loss put the Clippers in a very tough position.

Miami Heat

An end to the Cinderella story

The Miami Heat have prided themselves on being the underdog for years. Rather than looking at individual talent, the Heat have prioritized players with a certain type of work ethic and competitive nature. That is what made Jimmy Butler such a perfect fit for Pat Riley and the Heat organization, but complacency has gotten the best of them.

The Heat have made a habit of repeatedly undervaluing the regular season, making every playoff run an uphill battle for the team as a whole. Though injuries have plagued them for quite some time, the Heat have hid their postseason failures and turmoil underneath the moniker of "Heat Culture" for years.

Now, their reckless spending, lackadaisical play and poor roster construction has finally caught up with them, losing to their conference rival, the Boston Celtics, in only five games.

Heat's Season Outcomes since 2020 Year Outcome 2020 Lost in NBA Finals 2021 Swept in 1st Round 2022 Lost 3-4 in East Finals 2023 Lost 1-4 in NBA Finals 2024 Lost 1-4 in 1st Round

Writing checks he couldn't cash, Butler was spotted boldly claiming that if he were playing, the Celtics would have lost. Riley addressed his controversial statement during their annual end-of-season press conference.

Could Butler's time in Miami be coming to an end?

The writing is on the wall for most of these teams, and time will soon tell the impact these losses had on the overall landscape of the NBA next season.