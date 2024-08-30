Key Takeaways Seven NFL teams have at least four Super Bowl wins in their history.

Those teams are the Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Giants and Packers.

By 2030, which of these teams will have the most championships?

A decade or two ago, there were three teams atop the NFL in terms of Super Bowl victories. The Pittsburgh Steelers , San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys were in a league of their own compared to the rest of the NFL.

However, after some legendary runs by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes over the years, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have vaulted themselves into this conversation.

Currently, there are seven teams that can confidently say they're above the rest of the league, with at least four Super Bowl victories to their names. The Patriots and the Steelers are the only teams with six rings. The 49ers and the Cowboys are tied for third, with five apiece. Behind them, with four, are the Chiefs, the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers .

There are various reasons for each team having as many championships as they do, and each team is in a uniquely different situation right now. Let's take a look at each franchise's current position and see which of these teams is the most likely to have the most Super Bowl wins by 2030.

1 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco is currently tied for third in total championships with five

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Given the Chiefs' recent success, this might be a hot take. Still, the 49ers have the talent to get it done.

San Francisco's playoff situation has been very peculiar in recent years. Despite their inability to win the ultimate prize, they haven't been bad in the playoffs by any means. Over the past five years, San Francisco has won eight playoff games, proving they do know how to win in the postseason.

Their problem has been the biggest games. San Francisco has lost two Super Bowls and two NFC Championship Games in that same time span. At some point, they have to figure it out on the biggest stage, and they've got more playoff experience than pretty much any team in the league except for Kansas City.

49ers' Recent Playoff Losses Year Opponent Score Round 2019 Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 Super Bowl 2021 Los Angeles Rams 20-17 NFC Championship 2022 Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 NFC Championship 2023 Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 Super Bowl

San Francisco has one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, so they should have plenty of chances to get back to the Super Bowl in the next couple of years, and hopefully, they can finally break their curse and win one.

The 49ers also have one more Super Bowl than Kansas City currently does, giving them a bit of a cushion. They seem better suited for the playoffs than Dallas and Pittsburgh, who have five and six, respectively. Obviously, they look more likely to bring a Lombardi trophy home than New England, which is just ahead of them with six. With that in mind, there's a reasonable route for the 49ers to end up with the most rings by 2030.

2 Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs currently sit tied for fifth, with four Super Bowl wins

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City is the only team with a legitimate argument to be higher than the 49ers on this list, and some would believe they should. Maybe they should be above them because they've beaten the 49ers twice in the Super Bowl in the last five years.

Still, the fact that the 49ers remain one Super Bowl ahead of them and are talented enough to win more is enough to keep Kansas City lower on this list. The good news for the Chiefs is that they don't seem to care about any of that: they just keep winning.

Chiefs Recent Super Bowl Victories Year Opponent Score 2019 San Francisco 49ers 31-20 2022 Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 2023 San Francisco 49ers 25-22

Kansas City was a good team under Alex Smith, but since Patrick Mahomes took over, they have reached a new level. At this point, Kansas City is outright unstoppable in the playoffs. Barring some bad luck, they should win at least one or two more Super Bowls before we hit 2030. They look like the most dominant team in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl during the 2024 season, they'll become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. The 1965–1967 Packers won three championships in a row, but the first of those was the NFL Championship before the Super Bowl existed.

In 2024, they've got a better shot than ever. Kansas City has provided Mahomes with arguably the best receiving core he's had since entering the league, and the roster, aside from him, is very well-rounded.

3 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is currently tied for third with five rings

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Given the Cowboys' recent playoff history, ranking them third might be an overestimate. However, it's not all that unbelievable, given that Dallas still has one of the most talented rosters in the league, plus their five current Super Bowls.

This would mostly depend on whether Dallas keeps Dak Prescott around after the 2024 season. Dallas recently handed an extension to his favorite receiver, CeeDee Lamb , so we'll see if Jerry Jones can keep his star quarterback on the squad as well.

Cowboys' Recent Playoff Losses Year Opponent Score Round 2021 San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Wild Card 2022 San Francisco 49ers 19-12 Divisional 2023 Green Bay Packers 48-32 Wild Card

If he can, there's a good chance the Cowboys will end up with the third-most championships by the time 2030 comes around. Although Dallas is notorious for losing in the postseason, they still get there seemingly every year. With one of the more well-rounded rosters in the league as a whole, it's only a matter of time until they eventually figure it out.

They look more likely than Pittsburgh or New England, the two teams ahead of them. They would only need one championship over the next several years to lock themselves into a tie for third on this list.

4 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay is tied for fifth with four championships.

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay has been blessed with great quarterback play over the last couple of decades, yet it doesn't have much to show for it. The Packers won the first two Super Bowls, but despite having Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at the helm in the past, Green Bay won just one Super Bowl with each of them.

They've currently got four, and at first, it seemed like that's where they'd be for a while after the departure of Rodgers. However, after a slow start to the 2024 season, Jordan Love really turned up and proved that he could be the Packers' next great quarterback.

Packers' Recent Playoff Losses Year Opponent Score Round 2019 San Francisco 49ers 37-20 NFC Championship 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 NFC Championship 2021 San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Divisional 2023 San Francisco 49ers 24-21 Divisional

Green Bay snuck into the playoffs last year and then proceeded to dominate the second-seeded Cowboys in their own stadium. In the next round, Green Bay held a fourth-quarter lead over the first-seeded 49ers but lost in heartbreaking fashion. Still, the Packers and their young quarterback proved they could compete with the big boys in the playoffs.

In 2024, the Packers have as well-rounded of a roster as they have for the last decade. Their offense is scary, and the defense played great football to end the 2023 season. With four championships currently, they've got some ground to make up for, but Green Bay has a good chance of winning a Super Bowl or two over the next several years.

5 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins in the league with six

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Next are the Steelers, which feels odd, considering they're tied for the most Super Bowl wins. With six, the Steelers actually have more than every team ahead of them on this list. Unfortunately, they look less likely than each team to win one in the next few seasons.

The Steelers aren't a bad team by any means, and they've actually been one of the best teams over the past twenty years or so. Unfortunately, they just don't have a quarterback who looks capable of leading them to the Super Bowl. Russell Wilson used to be able to do that, but he's done little to inspire that type of confidence over the past two seasons. Justin Fields doesn't look like a much better option, either.

Steelers' Recent Playoff Losses Year Opponent Score Round 2020 Cleveland Browns 48-37 Wild Card 2021 Kansas City Chiefs 42-21 Wild Card 2023 Buffalo Bills 31-17 Wild Card

The Steelers do have a well-rounded roster, and they've been able to compete despite some rather atrocious play from the quarterback position over the past few seasons. However, unless either Wilson or Fields can turn things around or Pittsburgh finds a new option, it doesn't seem like they'll get to seven championships anytime soon.

6 New England Patriots

The Patriots are tied for the most championships in the league, with six

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are tied with the Steelers for the most championships in the league, but those days seem long gone now. New England currently has one of the worst rosters in the NFL and doesn't have a spot on the roster that can definitively be called a strength.

The Patriots picked up Drake Maye in the NFL Draft this April, so they hope he can eventually lead them back to the promised land. However, aside from him, there aren't many guys on the roster who can be considered legitimate building blocks.

Since the Patriots have two more than the Giants, who are in a similarly bad position, they should reach the 2030 season with more rings than New York. However, there's good reason to believe each team ahead of them on this list will eventually pass them up.

7 New York Giants

With four championships to their name, the Giants are tied for the fifth-most in the league

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last, and unfortunately least, are the Giants. New York has managed to win four Super Bowls over the course of their history, but it looks pretty unlikely that they'll be winning anymore before the year 2030 hits.

The Giants and Patriots are currently in the midst of a hard-fought battle to determine the worst roster in the NFL. It's strange because New York is just one season removed from a playoff appearance, where they even beat the Minnesota Vikings in a road playoff game.

However, the roster has been gutted since then, and the Giants have possibly the worst quarterback situation in the league with Daniel Jones . They should be able to turn it around before we reach the year 2030, but it's unlikely they'll be any higher on the list than they currently are.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.