Highlights Which Green Bay Packers wide receiver can emerge in 2024?

Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are all in demand during fantasy drafts.

Between these four Packers receivers, which one provides the best value for your fantasy football team?

With the first week of the preseason now complete, the NFL world is shifting its focus towards the 2024 regular season. Fantasy football has become a major aspect of the sport, and with the beginning of the season nearing, it's become prime fantasy draft season.

Now, every year, the draft provides interesting storylines. Some players have surprisingly great years and provide excellent value in later rounds. There are also always some guys who are unanimous first-round picks who turn into busts.

The Green Bay Packers have four receivers who could provide some value this year: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. With those four in mind, which one should you draft in your fantasy football league?

Jayden Reed

Reed was arguably the most productive Packers receiver in 2023

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers continued their trend of looking for receivers in the draft in 2023, grabbing Jayden Reed in the second round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Reed quickly made a name for himself in his rookie season. Reed led the Packers in receiving yards (793), receptions (64) and tied Doubs for the most receiving touchdowns on the roster (8).

Reed had an excellent rookie season. He finished with nearly 800 yards, over 60 receptions, and reached the end zone an impressive eight times.

Jayden Reed in 2023 Stat Reed Packers Rank Targets 94 2nd Receptions 64 1st Yards per Reception 12.4 4th Receiving Yards 793 1st Receiving TD 8 T-1st

Reed was valuable in fantasy in 2023, finishing the year with 217.2 PPR points. That was good enough for the 25th-most in the NFL and an average of 13.6 per week.

Christian Watson

Watson's sophomore season was marred by injuries, but he showed promise regardless

Credit: Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Watson's 2023 season was cut short due to a couple of injuries, but he'll be healthy for the 2024 season.

Watson only appeared in nine games but was efficient during that time. He still finished with over 400 receiving yards and finished second on the team in receiving yards per game with 46.9, showing his ability to make a difference on the field.

Christian Watson in 2023 Stat Watson Full Season Pace Targets 53 100 Receptions 28 53 Yards per Reception 15.1 15.1 Receiving Yards 422 797 Receiving TD 5 9

Despite playing about half the season, Watson had some value while on the field. He finished the year with 101.3 PPR points, good for 11.3 per week.

Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks had a sneaky good rookie year as a late-round pick

Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

Wicks was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, and he quietly had a very solid year.

Wicks was efficient with his chances, finishing just shy of 15 yards per reception. He also finished third on the Packers in receptions and receiving yards, making an excellent impact as a fifth-round pick.

Dontayvion Wicks 2023 Season Stat Wicks Packers Rank Targets 58 3rd Receptions 39 3rd Yards per Reception 14.9 2nd Receiving Yards 581 3rd Receiving TD 4 4th

Wicks provided solid fantasy value, with 119.8 total PPR points. That was the 58th-most in the league and good enough for an average of 8 points per week.

Romeo Doubs is The Right Choice

Based on his 2023 production and 2024 average draft position, Doubs provides the most value

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers used their fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to grab Doubs, and he's quietly turned into a solid receiver for the team. During his rookie year, Doubs showed glimpses of his potential, racking up 42 receptions for 425 yards. In his third year, though, Doubs improved a ton.

Doubs upped his totals in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per reception. He also sharply increased his receiving touchdown total, with eight in 2023 compared to the three during his rookie year. This is due to a larger number of targets he received in his second year, getting 96 looks from his quarterback, Jordan Love.

Romeo Doubs in 2023 Stat Doubs Packers Rank Targets 96 1st Receptions 59 2nd Yards per Reception 11.4 6th Receiving Yards 674 2nd Receiving TD 8 T-1st

During the 2023 season, Doubs was solid in terms of fantasy value. He recorded 174.4 total PPR points throughout the season. That equated to the 36th-most of all receivers and 10.3 points per week.

Now, the Packers receiver getting the most hype is Reed. It makes sense, as he had a very solid 2023 season. His average draft position in ESPN, Sleeper, NFL and RTSports fantasy leagues is at 80th overall.

Packers WR Average Draft Position Receiver ADP Jayden Reed 80 Christian Watson 99 Romeo Doubs 139 Dontayvion Wicks 173

While Reed and Watson are being selected higher, Doubs provides similar value yet can be taken far later. He's coming off a 2023 season in which he scored 43 fewer total PPR points than Reed, yet his ADP is nearly 60 spots lower. His high touchdown, target, and reception totals in 2023 all signal tremendous fantasy value in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.