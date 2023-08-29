Highlights Premier League clubs are bringing in young players to refresh their squads, with Liverpool and Chelsea making notable moves in the summer transfer window.

West Ham United has the oldest squad in the league, with several players over 30, while Fulham and Newcastle United also have experienced players in their ranks.

Chelsea has the youngest squad in the Premier League, as they have shed senior players and focused on youth recruitment.

Some fans might believe that football teams, ‘can’t win anything with kids,’ but that has not stopped Premier League clubs from trying.

Clubs are always on the lookout for bright young talent that can make an impact from the off, and we have seen a whole host of young players on the move in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have brought in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to refresh their ageing midfield, while Chelsea have gone down a similar path bringing in the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

So, with so many young players being brought into nearly every club, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would rank every team in the Premier League based on their average age. And while one of the aforementioned teams claims top spot here, it’s surprising just how clear they are of everyone else.

All statistics are taken from Transfermarkt.

20 West Ham United - 27.6

Coming bottom of the list and taking the title for biggest granddads in the Premier League is David Moyes’ side. West Ham’s squad is one full of top-flight experience, but their average age is significantly raised by Luis Fabianski and Angelo Ogbonna, who are 38 and 35 respectively. Five other players in the squad are older than 30, which bumps the average age up just a little more.

A few players, like Kurt Zouma and Said Benrahma, are entering their primes, while they also have a fair few youngsters in their ranks. Seven players are 25 or younger, providing more dynamism to the ageing legs mentioned above.

19 Fulham - 27.6

There are a few 30+ players in the Fulham squad, including the likes of Willian, Tim Ream, and new signing Raul Jimenez. That experience is offset by just a few youngsters, with just five players 25 or younger. The know-how of their superiors might come in useful if the Cottagers find themselves in a relegation fight.

18 Newcastle United - 27.0

Eddie Howe’s side is brimming with experience, with 11 players 30 or older. Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier are mature, level heads at the back, capable of guiding younger players through difficult spells in games. Not that there have been many of those recently.

There are also some exciting young talents in the ranks, though, the youngest of which is new signing Lewis Hall. The Chelsea academy prospect is one of 12 players who are 25 or younger. Their squad of 32 is definitely a case of two extremes.

17 Luton Town - 26.9

New recruit and Premier League veteran Tim Krul becomes the oldest man in the Hatters squad, with Rob Edwards praying that the Dutchman can help his side maintain their Premier League status.

Interestingly, only three other players in that team are 30 or older, with most of Luton’s squad in the 25-30 bracket. They will also be hoping that some talented youngsters can step up this season, including former Manchester United man Tahith Chong and Manchester City loanee, Issa Kabore.

16 Everton - 26.6

GettyImages

In theory, Everton’s squad should be in their prime. Yes, there are a few oldies in there like Ashley Young and Andy Lonergan, but most of the squad are in their 20s. The reality is that the Toffees are playing like a team full of inexperienced youngsters or players who are way past their prime. Sean Dyche’s side have looked poor in front of goal and at the back in their opening games and will be hoping to find some much-needed energy soon.

15 Nottingham Forest - 26.5

Steve Cooper’s team have a nice balance of youth and experience in their ranks. New signings Andrey Santos and Anthony Elanga are just 19 and 21 respectively, with 15 players 25 or younger. They might have recorded an even lower average age were it not for Wayne Hennessey (36) and Felipe (34) dragging up the total.

14 Liverpool - 26.5

It turns out that Jurgen Klopp’s attempts to rejuvenate his squad haven’t reduced their age a whole lot in comparison to the rest of the league. Sure, there are some talented U25s on the books, including Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, but there are plenty of old, wise heads too, the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah. How long each of those three can keep playing at the highest level, though, remains to be seen.

13 Aston Villa - 26.4

What a job Unai Emery has done since taking the job at Villa Park. Under his guidance, the squad managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League, and they stand a decent chance of winning it.

He has been helped, in part, by the fact that he has an experienced 29-man squad on his books. Yes, 11 of the team are 25 or younger, including new singings Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo, but Emiliano Martinez and a few others are on the right side of 30. They also don’t have one extreme old-timer, with Robin Olsen the most senior member of the squad at 33.

12 Manchester City - 26.2

Pep Guardiola has assembled an absolutely monstrous squad, one which includes several promising youngsters. Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland are the most exciting of them all, all 23 or younger, and all valued at €75m or more.

Just five players out of 26 eclipse 30 years old, including star player Kevin De Bruyne. We might be about to see the average drop though if they complete the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves before the transfer window shuts.

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 26.0

Speaking of Wolves...

Gary O’Neil’s side has experience and youth spread across the pitch. Craig Dawson, who has been seen by many as a 30+ veteran for years now, is the most senior squad member at 33. Aside from four others, everyone else in the Wolves setup is younger than 30. That blend of dynamic young players and level older heads could help them in their battle to avoid the drop. Although they need to start finding some form soon.

10 Sheffield United - 25.8

If the Blades finished above Man City in any other table, you’d most likely think you were dreaming. But Paul Heckingbottom’s side just nip in front of the Premier League champions here.

That 0.4 difference is mostly helped by their 15 players who are all 25 or younger. That’s more than half of the entire squad who still fall into the bracket of exciting young talent. Just five players are in their ‘prime’ years though, with several others 30 or older.

9 Brighton - 25.8

Brighton are typically seen as the young, talented team, with their excellent recruitment seeing countless exceptional youngsters come through the doors of the AMEX stadium. But one of their newest recruits is also their oldest. 37-year-old James Milner arrived from Liverpool this summer, becoming the most experienced player on their books.

The Englishman’s arrival raises the age slightly, but not drastically. When you have the likes of Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and Joao Pedro on the books, just three players out of six in the squad who are 21 or younger, you can’t be that surprised they rank so high here.

8 Crystal Palace - 25.7

Palace recently completed the signing of exciting attacking midfielder Matheus Franca from Flamengo, and he slots into a young, exciting team that also includes the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, two stars who are still only 21 and 25 respectively. That excitement is balanced with just a few players over 30, the two oldest being Vicente Guaita and James Tomkins.

7 AFC Bournemouth - 25.6

Bournemouth are a slightly unknown quantity this season, with a few picking the Cherries to go down this year. If they want to avoid the drop, they will need their experienced players like Kieffer Moore and Neto to step up.

Although there are just a few players over 30, Andoni Iraola’s squad has plenty of experience in his squad, with many hitting their prime. Philip Billing (27) will be a key man in midfield, while new signings Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert and Max Aarons could all be talented young players who make a difference.

6 Brentford - 25.5

The Bees are one of the most fun teams in the league to watch and will win plenty of plaudits this season as they have done in the years gone by. Impressively, they have achieved success in the top-flight with a relatively young team, with Ben Mee and Zanka the two most senior squad members at 33.

Plenty of the Brentford squad are either in their prime or approaching it, including Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom will be crucial this year.

5 Tottenham Hotspur - 25.4

Tottenham’s average age could be about to reduce significantly, with 36-year-old Hugo Lloris potentially on his way out of the club. If he goes, only four players in Ange Postecoglou’s squad will be older than 30.

A significant number of first-team players are all 25 or younger, including Pape Matar Sarr, Micky van de Ven, and Dejan Kulusevski, none of whom are older than 23. With a few signings in certain positions, Spurs could have a team set in stone for years to come.

4 Manchester United - 25.2

Entering the top four, there are a few experienced heads in the United camp right now, which should help them traverse their difficult start to the 2023/24 season. Jonny Evans, should he stay at the club after his short-term contract expires, will be the second most senior player at Old Trafford behind Tom Heaton.

But for the most part, Erik ten Hag has a young, exciting squad on his hands right now, including 10 players who are 21 or younger. Alejandro Garnacho, who only turned 19 this year, is the most exciting of the bunch, getting regular game time ahead of other more experienced pros.

3 Arsenal - 24.8

There’s a slight drop here as we get to the top three, and we really can’t be too surprised about it. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have always been one of the most exciting young teams in the league to watch, but their recruitment has only reduced their average age even more.

Mohamed Elneny, Cedric Soares and Jorginho, all 31, are vastly outnumbered by youngsters. Just 10 of the 32-man squad exceed 25 years old, with Bukayo Saka one of the youngest in the team yet arguably the most important player by quite some way. Proof that age isn’t a barrier if you’re good enough.

2 Burnley - 24.3

You’re not dreaming, Burnley are in the top two. If only this was the actual Premier League table and not one based on age.

Just three players in the team are older than 30, with Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez and Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson all familiar names to Premier League fans. But only eight players also fall into the 26-30 bracket. An astonishing 21 players are 25 or younger, with Vincent Kompany blessed with young talent like James Trafford and Aaron Ramsey.

1 Chelsea - 23.2

Given all of their young signings in the last couple of transfer windows, we can’t be too surprised that Chelsea are the babies of the Premier League. What is more surprising is just how much younger they are on average than everyone else, with a gap of 1.1 between them and second place.

A whole host of senior players have departed the club, with just Thiago Silva, Marcus Bettinelli and outcast Romelu Lukaku (soon to leave for Roma) the only players over 30. Staggeringly though, they have just five players who are older than 25, with Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling 26 and 28. The remaining players on their books are all 25 or younger.

We know that Mauricio Pochettino is excellent at getting the best out of young talent, but might he find the lack of experience a big concern? The saying mentioned right at the start of this list will be a constant thought in his head.