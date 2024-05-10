Highlights Wide receiver Zay Jones has visited four different franchises since being released last week.

Jones could provide value as a reserve, mentor and/or starter depending on where he signs.

Despite the immense interest, Jones may take a bit more time before signing anywhere.

Zay Jones was no longer needed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after they landed Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, that doesn't mean the NCAA's career receptions leader isn't in high demand.

After visiting his hometown franchise on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Wednesday night that Jones would be taking a trip north and checking out the team one politician is trying to lure back to Texas -- the reigning, back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs -- on Thursday.

Kansas City is the fourth organization to court Jones in eight days following his release from Jacksonville, joining the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and his father's Dallas Cowboys. All this interest in Jones' services comes after he played a career-low nine games and averaged a career-worst 9.4 yards per reception in 2023.

So... what's the deal? Why are so many teams vying to get Jones on their roster for 2024? Beyond providing "competition", the eighth-year veteran offers something unique to each club pursuing him.

GIVEMESPORT has already covered the Cowboys' motives; here, you'll see what's sparking the Titans', Cardinals', and Chiefs' desire to acquire a man with just over 3,000 career receiving yards.

What Jones Offers Tennessee: Insurance

A recent move may have taken the Titans out of the running

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The signing of former Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tyler Boyd on Tuesday afternoon, just one day after Jones visited the team, likely eliminated the Titans from his personal consideration of where to play next season. However, Tennessee's desire to give Will Levis the best and deepest weapons cache possible could mean they are still chasing him.

Titans Current WR Corps DeAndre Hopkins Calvin Ridley Tyler Boyd Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Kyle Philips Treylon Burks Jha'Quan Jackson

New head coach Brian Callahan has already put his fingerprints on the roster with the additions of Ridley and Boyd, as well as Jackson with a sixth-round pick in last month's draft. Westbrook-Ikhine, the oft-injured Philips, and apparent first-round bust Treylon Burks are all players from the Titans' prior regime, meaning their roster status is far from guaranteed at this stage of the offseason.

Jones' ability to play in the slot and on the boundary makes him an ideal WR4 for Callahan, who would turn to him in any potential pinch. However, he is likely searching for a bigger role than he'd have in the Titans' offense, especially when the starting trio of Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd have not missed much game action due to injury throughout their respective careers.

What Jones Offers Arizona: Mentorship

Cardinals have a very young receiving room

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona found their No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future and beyond in Marvin Harrison Jr., and there's a lot to like about the progression 2023 third-round pick Michael Wilson made as their WR2 during his rookie season. There is some upside behind them in the smaller-statured Greg Dortch and 2024 sixth-round selection Tejhaun Palmer, but the group lacks experience.

Cardinals Current WR Corps Receiver Games Played Marvin Harrison Jr. 0 Michael Wilson 13 Greg Dortch 39 Zach Pascal 95 Chris Moore 106 Tejhaun Palmer 0

Jones hasn't exactly been the dynamo he was at East Carolina as a pro, but he can use the lessons and wisdom gained throughout his early years in the league to help Harrison Jr., Wilson, and Palmer grow as players and weather any potential struggles that may come their way.

Additionally, Jones is a clear upgrade over Pascal and Moore, both of whom project more as special teams players than true offensive weapons. His insertion in the lineup would then relegate Dortch to a big-play WR4 role that suits him better than the true WR3 slot, giving coordinator Drew Petzing great flexibility in the deployment of Harrison Jr. and Wilson throughout a game.

What Jones Offers Kansas City: A Big-Bodied WR2

Chiefs still have major questions among their WR group

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

In his first year as a Jaguar (2022), Jones posted the best numbers of his career with Doug Pederson calling plays. Before that, his top single-season output came with the Buffalo Bills while playing for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in 2018. Had he not gotten injured in 2023, his second campaign with Pederson would have been up there alongside both of those in terms of production.

Zay Jones Best Seasons As A Pro Category 2018 2022 2023* Games 16 16 16* Targets 102 121 114* Receptions 56 82 60* Yards 652 823 571* Touchdowns 7 5 4* Play Caller Brian Daboll Doug Pederson Doug Pederson *Jones 2023 statistics extrapolated across 16 appearances.

Jones has not worked with a modern offensive mind rivaling Daboll's or Pederson's for a full season at any other point in his career. Who better to help Jones re-establish his value as a legitimate threat than Andy Reid?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Zay Jones has recorded 48.1% of his career receptions (138/287), 48.7% of his career receiving yards (1,475/3,028), and 66.7% of his career touchdowns (12/18) in the two full seasons he played in Brian Daboll and Doug Pederson's schemes.

Rashee Rice's odds of playing in 2024 are dwindling with each passing day, leaving Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy as the only receivers in the way of a major offensive role for Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, or Kardarius Toney. That's a situation Kansas City has desperately been trying to avoid on the eve of their run toward a third straight Lombardi Trophy.

When paired with a quality offensive coach, Jones has proven to be a tremendous asset, particularly in the red zone. His presence would take pressure off Brown and Worthy, especially when/if Rice misses a significant portion of the season, and give Patrick Mahomes an option who, historically, doesn't drop the ball (four of six recorded seasons with a drop rate below 3%).

The Chiefs cannot afford to enter the 2024 campaign with only Brown and Worthy -- who both carry legitimate injury concerns despite claiming otherwise -- supplementing 34-year-old Travis Kelce. Jones doesn't possess the ceiling of Michael Thomas, but is someone Kansas City could count on week after week and a receiver whose skill set differs from the others currently inside their room.

At this stage of the offseason, Jones appears to be the perfect candidate to fully bolster the Chiefs' receiving corps for their third consecutive Super Bowl victory. He is also an ideal reserve for the up-and-coming Titans, and a top-notch complimentary option for the young, hungry Cardinals. For a man who lost his job at the beginning of the month, Jones is sitting pretty on the precipice of a bidding war.

Their visions for his 2024 role are each their own, but their thirst for him is equivalent. He may be content to wait a few more weeks, when teams will pick up cap space courtesy of their designated post-June 1 roster moves, to latch on with one of them.

No matter when or where he ends up, though, expect Jones to play an important role for someone in 2024, and to be well-compensated for it.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.