The coveted tournament is almost upon us, but who are the 32 teams to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

On July 20 2023, the ninth Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

The US – who are back-to-back reigning champions – will be hoping to fly home with a fifth trophy.

Elsewhere, the Lionesses, the Matildas and the Reggae Girlz are all on the hunt for their first tastes of victory.

It’s time to get acquainted with this year’s qualifying teams, as well as the pools they’ve been sorted into for the competition’s group stage.

Will the Republic of Ireland emerge victorious from Group B? Or, will we see some underdogs emerge from Group D?

GiveMeSport is here to give you the lowdown on who is playing at the Women’s World Cup this year.

Who is in Group A?

Teams: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, and Switzerland

Guro Reiten is one of Norway's star players. Credit: Getty

Co-hosts New Zealand and twelfth-ranked Norway are due to kick off the Women’s World Cup. They will open the proceedings at Coopers Catch Park on July 20.

However, the Football Ferns will have to work miracles if they want to make it out of this grisly group.

Past statistics and current form says that Hege Riise’s side and Inka Grings’ Switzerland are the teams most likely to make it into the round of 16.

Of course, the Philippines could be a dark horse. But as their squad are ranked 49th in the world, it’s expected they will struggle against the European titans.

Group A itself will be a challenge for its competitors, but it’s no group of death.

Who is in group B?

Teams: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, and Canada

The Matildas are taking centre stage at this year’s tournament, but the co-hosts have some solid competition to fight off.

Ireland have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since its inception, and if their recent scorelines against the USWNT are anything to go by, then there may be some upsets in pool B.

Elsewhere, 42nd-ranked Nigeria have Asisat Oshoala on their side, who could help the Super Falcons storm the group, while reigning Olympic champions, Canada, will be doing the deed without Janine Beckie.

The latter is out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, so will not be contributing to her team's success.

Group B is going to be an uphill battle for all four nations, making for some exciting matches.

Who is in Group C?

Teams: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, and Japan

Japan have been sorted into Group C. Credit: Getty

Spain are the top seed in Group C and one of the favourites to win the Women’s World Cup this summer.

However, due to an ongoing dispute with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, it’s looking likely they will be doing it without 15 of their key players.

Therefore, could one-time victors Japan triumph and find themselves topping the pool?

Elsewhere, Amela Walverde’s Costa Rica side have had a recent poor run of matches. The team hasn’t won a game since October 2022 and Zambia are unlikely to leave a group that features heavyweights such as Alexia Putellas and Yui Hasegawa.

So, it's looking likely that Jorge Vilda and Futoshi Ikeda's sides will be the victors, but we can’t write Costa Rica and Zambia off just yet.

Who is in Group D?

Teams: England, Haiti, Denmark, and China PR

England has been sorted into Group D. Credit: Getty

Euro 2022 champions England are hoping to be crowned on the world's stage this summer - but they have to beat out Haiti, Denmark and China PR before they can get anywhere near the trophy.

Of course, Pernille Harder and Katerine Veje will be doing whatever it takes to bring the cup home, but the 13th-ranked China PR could also throw a spanner in the works.

Don’t be fooled by Haiti qualifying for the tournament at the very last minute either. They have Melechie Dumornay who could turn Group D on its head.

Much like the other groups, this pool isn’t going to be an easy ride for anyone!

Who is in Group E?

Teams: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, and Portugal

For the USWNT, Group E could be a walk in the park. For the remaining competitors? A difficult climb is undoubtedly ahead.

This year, the Netherlands are unable to rely on star striker Vivianne Miedema as she had been ruled out of the competition with a ruptured ACL.

The last time the two sides met at a World Cup was in the 2019 final, where the USWNT defeated the Dutch team.

However, being unable to deploy their not-so-secret weapon might dampen the Oranje Leeuwinnen’s revenge tour.

Elsewhere, this is the first time that both Vietnam and Portugal have both qualified for the tournament — and that in itself is an achievement. Even if they have been sorted into the toughest pool!

Who is in Group F?

Teams: France, Jamaica, Brazil, and Panama

Bunny Shaw could be Jamaica's answer to World Cup success. Credit: Getty

While the bookies claim that France and Brazil will make it out of this World Cup pool, they’re forgetting that Jamaica have Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw on their side.

The Manchester City striker came second in this season’s Women’s Super League Golden Boot Race and is the Reggae Girlz’s all-time top striker.

If anyone is a threat to Hervé Renard’s France and Pia Sundhage’s Seleção, it’s Jamaica.

This is Panama’s first time qualifying for the summer tournament, but as they’ve been sorted into a talent-stacked group, it’s unlikely they will proceed any further in the competition.

Who is in Group H?

Teams: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, and Korea Republic

Germany are one of the World Cup favourites. Credit: Getty

Two-time champions Germany have something to prove after a recent defeat to Brazil and being pipped to the Euro 2022 trophy by England.

If anybody in Group H is going to give Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team any trouble, it's South Korea.

However, Colombia could always pull something special out of the bag and overtake the two teams in the top spots.

The fourth team in the group, Reynald Pedros’ Morocco, are another team making their World Cup debut this year.

As the second-lowest-ranked team in the tournament, they’re not expected to make it into the round of 16.

But, as you know, stranger things have happened.