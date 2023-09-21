Highlights Over the last 30 or so years, teams that start the season off 2-0 have an excellent probability of making it to the postseason

With nine teams starting 2-0 this year, it's time to take a look at which teams will still find a way to miss out on the playoffs

While five of those nine always seemed like shoo-ins for the playoffs, the other four, including Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers and Derek Carr's Saints, are much more uncertain

After two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, there were still nine undefeated teams in the league, but how many of those teams will make the playoffs, and how many will fall short after a quick start? Since 1990, 64 percent of 2-0 teams have made the playoffs. Taking those numbers into account, it's likely that five or six of the undefeated teams will end up playoff-bound, while three or four of them won't end up following through on their early promise.

It's also interesting to look at the teams that have started the season 0-2. Since 1990, only 11.5 percent of 0-2 teams have made the playoffs after losing their first two games, which means only one of those nine teams is expected to move on, and with big-name franchises like the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and New England Patriots in that mix, there is a chance that one of the undefeated NFL teams might end up getting surpassed by more than one of the winless squads.

While it seems like a foregone conclusion that the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens will make good on their 2-0 starts, the other four 2-0 teams are very unknown quantities in 2023. Let's take a closer look at the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons and their playoff aspirations.

Washington Commanders Will Not Make The Playoffs

The Washington Commanders got off to a hot start in 2023, but it is also a surprising start for a team that most people picked behind the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and even the New York Giants in the NFC East. With that said, their first two wins were over the winless Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. The Commanders should fall back to Earth quickly, as their midseason schedule is not pretty.

Ron Rivera has his team playing strong and the early returns for young QB Sam Howell are encouraging, but don't expect them to keep up this pace. This team could win eight games this season, but they won't compete in a tough NFC East.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Make The Playoffs

Everyone expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to regress in 2023 thanks to Tom Brady's retirement. They signed Baker Mayfield and no one thought he would do anything for the team this year. Instead, Baker and the Bucs have shocked NFL fans with their 2-0 start—and more importantly, with how well they played in their two wins. They beat the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, two NFC opponents, and scored 20+ points in each game.

Mayfield has yet to throw an interception and has only been sacked once. While the Bucs don't have a legitimate running game, they still have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to catch Mayfield's passes and a defense that ranked ninth in the NFL with five turnovers through the first two games. The Bucs are the most experienced team of the bunch, and the competition in the NFC South is the farthest thing from elite, so they should be able to take the division thanks in large part to the lack of competition.

New Orleans Saints Will Not Make The Playoffs

The NFC South had three undefeated teams after the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Any of those three teams could win the division, but the New Orleans Saints have too many question marks right now. They have their best quarterback since Drew Brees retired with Derek Carr as the new signal caller, but despite the strong results, the wins came over the lowly Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

Their Week 4 matchup with the Bucs will be an important game when it comes to the divisional race. However, the New Orleans offense needs to get a lot better if they want a legitimate chance. Carr has more interceptions than touchdowns already and the Saints' two starting running backs are only averaging a combined 76 yards a game. The Saints will have to win the division to make the playoffs and if they don't, they aren't good enough to slip in as a Wild Card in the NFC.

Atlanta Falcons Will Not Make The Playoffs

The Falcons are the third NFC South team to surprise everyone with their 2-0 start, and the fact that the Falcons are in that paltry division, which has no clear front-runner in 2023, means they'll be in the hunt for most of the campaign. For the Falcons, a divisional win against a Carolina Panthers team starting a rookie quarterback was important but not impressive. Their other win came against a Green Bay Packers team with a first-time starter as well.

Desmond Ridder has been doing enough to win, but he only threw two touchdowns and was sacked five times in the first two games. The Falcons will win or lose based on their running attack, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Algeier forming a two-headed backfield monster. All-around, this team isn't quite at the level it needs to be to make a run to the playoffs. Expect them to fall short this time around.

