None of the draft's top left tackle prospects will be in-person, nor will J.J. McCarthy.

Only one attendee is not expected to be picked in the first round, according to GIVEMESPORT's mock draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will have plenty of star power residing just off-stage on April 25, anxiously awaiting commissioner Roger Goodell to call their names.

According to a league announcement, 13 prospects, including the presumptive top-three quarterback selections, have accepted invitations to take in this year's draft in person at Hart Plaza in Detroit. Top wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze will also be in attendance.

In total, eight offensive and five defensive prospects are slated to make the trip to the green room. You can see the full list below.

NFL Prospects Attending Draft In-Person Player Position School GIVEMESPORT Prospect Rank Terrion Arnold CB Alabama No. 17 Jayden Daniels QB LSU No. 8 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State No. 1 J.C. Latham C Alabama No. 14 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA No. 16 Drake Maye QB North Carolina No. 7 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo No. 10 Malik Nabers WR LSU No. 4 Rome Odunze WR Washington No. 3 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri No. 33 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU No. 28 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama No. 27 Caleb Williams QB USC No. 2

Strangely, none of the draft's preeminent left tackle prospects—Taliese Fuaga, Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Joe Alt—or the University of Michigan's own J.J. McCarthy, who's been the darling of draft speculation over the last month, are slated to be in Detroit to hear their destination.

Fewest Prospects Attend Since 2021

The number has decreased over the last two years

Attendance at the draft has trended down since an incredible 21 prospects sat in the green room for the 2022 event. The downswing likely comes because of the smokescreens franchises use to disguise their intentions during the draft, leading to longer-than-expected waits backstage. Recent players to attend and not be selected in the first round include Malik Willis, Nakobe Dean, and Will Levis.

NFL Draft Attendance: Post-COVID Editions Draft Year Prospect Total 2021 13 2022 21 2023 17 2024 13

For the most part, there shouldn't be any unanticipated time spent in the green room this year: eight of the players attending are projected top-10 picks by GIVEMESPORT, with only one—Darius Robinson—falling out of the first round.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25 at 8:00 p.m. E.T. Fans can watch on ESPN/ABC, NFL Network and NFL+, and listen via ESPN Radio, Sirius XM or Westwood One.

