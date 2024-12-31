Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha will be banned for their next two games alongside a huge fine of £80,000 as a result of his conduct following Wolves' 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town in the Premier League earlier this month.

The Brazilian saw his side lose in the final minutes against the Tractor Boys and that saw tensions fly at full-time at Molineux, with Cunha especially making headlines for appearing to have a scuffle with a member of the Ipswich backroom staff, knocking his glasses off and causing a melee with an attempted elbow. And the FA have finally reached their conclusion by banning Cunha for two games, alongside a fine of £80,000. Their statement on Tuesday morning read:

"Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024. "The forward was charged with misconduct and it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course."

As a result of this ban, Cunha will miss next week's Monday night clash at home to high-flying Nottingham Forest, in what is a huge Midlands derby for Vitor Pereira's men if they are to continue widening the relegation gap - whilst their FA Cup game away at Bristol City will also see Cunha sidelined. He'll return for the away trip to Newcastle United on January 15.

It's nothing short of a blow for Wolves, but the silver lining is that Cunha will only miss one Premier League game in their quest to stay in the division. He's been imperious in the top-flight, registering 10 goals and four assists in just 19 games, almost single-handedly keeping the west Midlands outfit in the Premier League.

And, after a strong run of form under new boss Pereira with wins over Leicester City and Manchester United, Wolves have taken seven points from their last three games to hoist themselves from immediate danger and land on the road to recovery as they look to prolong their seven-year stay in the top-flight.