Did you know that a white card was first shown during a match in 2023 between Portuguese rivals Sporting Lisbon and Benfica? Yellow and red cards have been part and parcel of football for decades now, so the sight of a white card looked incredibly bizarre to every football fan.

The new card was shown shortly before half-time of the women’s football fixture in Portugal. Benfica were 3-0 up when the ref pulled the white card out and brandished it in the same way a match official would a yellow or red card. This was the first time white card had ever been used, and it sparked plenty of confusion - and debate - at the time. Watch the footage below:

Unlike yellow and red cards, white cards are issued for positive reasons

But what's the purpose of a white card in football, and when is it used? Well, in this specific scenario, it was reported that someone on the bench in the dugout had suddenly fallen ill towards the end of the first half. Medical staff from both sides subsequently rushed to the person’s aid.

Once the issue was dealt with, the referee then brandished the white card, much to the delight of fans inside the Estadio da Luz. Unlike yellow and red cards, which punish teams for breaking football’s rules, white cards are designed to recognise and praise clubs for fair play.

Part of a new initiative in Portugal at the time, the hope was that a white card would encourage ethical values in sport. On this particular occasion, the white card was shown in the direction of the medical staff, who were quick on the scene to treat the person in the dugout.

It sounds like a nice idea in principle, doesn’t it? The white card provides immediate recognition for a positive act during a football match.

The initiative was part of a series of new introductions in football, which also included concussion substitutions and longer stoppage time - as was witnessed during the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

However, two years on and we're yet to see white cards become commonplace in football. While the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) implemented the white card across its domestic competitions, per the Olympics' official website, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) are yet to formally introduce the card into the laws of the game.

“The aim of the card is to recognise, highlight and reward ethically relevant attitudes and behaviour of practitioners, coaches, managers, among other agents directly involved in the game, as well as spectators," Portugal's National Plan for Ethics in Sport (PNED) stated in 2023. There is currently no threshold for when a referee can issue a white card during a match.

Blue Cards and Green Cards Have Also Created Headlines