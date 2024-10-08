At UFC 307, Alex Pereira successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title for the third time this year in an absolute war and fight of the year contender against Khalil Rountree Jr. Coming into the fight, the matchmaking was frowned upon by many fans as Rountree Jr was only ranked No.8 in the division and the UFC opted to give him the title shot instead of the No.2-ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev. However, by the time the fight was over, fans were not complaining and instead were on their feet applauding both men as they left everything they had inside the Octagon in a classic light heavyweight title battle which ended with 'Poatan' getting his hand raised via fourth-round TKO finish.

Now that another contender has been put away by Pereira, the focus now shifts to who is next for him. The most realistic option on the table for him is most likely the Russian, Ankalaev if he is successful in his fight against Aleksandar Rakic later this month at UFC 308, however, as shown in his latest social media tease, there is the clear option of a sensational move up to heavyweight to become the first ever fighter in UFC history to win titles in three separate weight divisions.

Related 5 Fights For Alex Pereira to Potentially Fight Next Alex Pereira is one of UFC's biggest superstars and there are super fights aplenty for the striker.

Alex Pereira Teases Huge Fight Against Tom Aspinall

'Poatan' once again said after his win at UFC 307 that a move to heavyweight in the future was on the table

Close

Alex Pereira has once again teased a monumental move up to the UFC's heavyweight division. In a post to Instagram this evening, 'Poatan' has seemingly teased a fight against the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. At UFC 300, an incredible picture of Aspinall staring daggers into Pereira who was getting prepared to enter the Octagon to defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill, surfaced and went viral and that is the exact same picture the Brazilian has used to seemingly tease his move up to heavyweight against the Brit.

Alex Pereira's Professional MMA Record (as of 8.10.24) 14 Fights 12 Wins 2 Losses By KO 10 1 By Submission 0 1 By Decision 2 0

Pereira's post which got the MMA world in a frenzy in just minutes also managed to quickly catch the attention of Aspinall as well who swiftly responded to the post via a post to his Instagram story which you can see below.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall have a combined 13 knockout victories in just 19 UFC fights.

Aspinall and Pereira are two of the most game and willing to fight anywhere, anytime fighters in the world right now and would undoubtedly sign and agree to fight each other in a heartbeat. If the fight happens, it would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history and would be huge for the legacy of both men.

Tom Aspinall's Professional MMA Record (as of 8.10.24) 18 Fights 15 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 12 1 By Submission 3 1 By Decision 0 1