Highlights The 2023 Women's World Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with four teams left vying for the prestigious title.

None of the remaining teams have won the Women's World Cup before, meaning a new champion will be crowned.

The Golden Boot winner, top goalscorer, and the Golden Ball winner, best overall player, will be determined in the upcoming matches.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with just four teams left in the prestigious tournament.

Sweden and Spain will meet at Auckland’s Eden Park for a place in the final, before the Lionesses and the Matildas play at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

None of the four remaining teams have ever won the Women’s World Cup before, meaning a new champion is set to be crowned on Sunday, August 20.

The Golden Boot winner – the tournament’s top goalscorer – will also be determined, as will the winner of the Golden Ball, the award for the best overall player at the Women’s World Cup.

GiveMeSport runs through the contenders for each award.

Who could win the Women’s World Cup Golden Boot?

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa – Five goals

The 23-year-old Hinata Miyazawa is leading the race for the Women’s World Cup Golden Boot, and could well receive the accolade despite Japan’s quarter-final exit from the tournament.

The young star has been a revelation at this year’s competition, scoring two goals against Zambia, another two against Spain, and a fifth during Japan’s round of 16 match against Norway.

Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt – Four goals

Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt is a surprise contender for the Women’s World Cup Golden Boot, and is the only player on four goals who remains in the tournament.

The 30-year-old’s first three goals came in the group stage, with her last-minute winner against South Africa the most crucial.

Her fourth – and her only non-headed goal – came in Sweden’s quarter-final win against Japan.

Australia’s Hayley Raso – Three goals

Hayley Raso didn’t start scoring until the third group stage game, hitting the back of the net twice during Australia’s dominant 4-0 victory against Canada.

Another goal followed in the round of 16 encounter against Denmark, with Raso’s strike confirming a quarter-final place for the Matildas.

England’s Lauren James – Three goals

Lauren James only has a slim chance of winning the Women’s World Cup Golden Boot. The 21-year-old is suspended until the final, so the Lionesses would have to beat Australia in the semi-finals and then have James score at least two goals.

Up until her red card against Nigeria in the round of 16, James had looked one of the best players at the Women’s World Cup.

She scored England’s only goal in a 1-0 win against Denmark in the group stage, before delivering an incredible two-goal performance against China.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo – Three goals

The Spanish trio of Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo have all scored three goals at the Women’s World Cup, and have the opportunity to further their chances of a Golden Boot in their semi-final clash against Sweden.

Bonmatí scored in Spain’s opening match against Costa Rica, before hitting the back of the net twice against Switzerland in the round of 16.

Hermoso and Redondo also scored against Switzerland, with both players getting two goals each against Zambia as well.

Who could win the Women’s World Cup Golden Ball?

Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí – Three goals, two assists

Bonmatí is in with a chance of winning the Ballon d’Or after a brilliant season with Barcelona and an impressive campaign at the Women’s World Cup.

If Spain are to reach the final, or even win the tournament, Bonmatí will likely be very influential, only increasing her chances of winning the Golden Ball.

Japan’s Miyazawa Hinata – Five goals, one assist

Hinata’s performances in the early stages of the Women’s World Cup should not be forgotten just because Japan have now exited the tournament.

If her goal tally is not surpassed, the midfielder is in with an even greater chance of claiming the Golden Ball.

Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt – Four goals, three clean sheets

Ilestedt has performed well at both ends of the pitch for Sweden, contributing more goals than any of her teammates, all while helping her defence to three clean sheets.

It’s rare to see such a complete performance from a player at a Women’s World Cup, so if Sweden manage to reach the tournament’s final, she could well be given the Golden Ball accolade.

Lauren James – Three goals, three assists

James sabotaged her own chances of winning the Women’s World Cup Golden Ball, receiving a red card during England’s round of 16 match against Nigeria after stepping on Michelle Alozie.

But she would be eligible to play if the Lionesses reach the final, and only a couple more goal contributions would put her right back in contention for the accolade.

It would have to be an unbelievable performance from James, granted, but that’s not out of the question from the young Chelsea star.

Linda Caicedo – Two goals, one assist

Linda Caicedo has a better chance of winning the FIFA Young Player Award, but will certainly be considered for the Golden Ball too.

The 18-year-old has confirmed her status as one of the most exciting young talents in football as she helped Colombia to the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

Her incredible goal against Germany will go down in history, and even if she doesn’t win the Golden Ball this year, there’s no reason why she won’t be a contender for the accolade at future tournaments.

Mackenzie Arnold – Four clean sheets

There are a few Australian players who will be considered for the Golden Ball, but it could be argued that Mackenzie Arnold has been the most crucial in a determined Matildas squad.

The 29-year-old has kept a tournament-leading four clean sheets, and her heroics in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against France booked Australia a place in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Alex Greenwood – One assist, three clean sheets

Greenwood may not be the English player everyone would put forward first for the Golden Ball, but she has been completely solid in defence for the Lionesses during the Women’s World Cup.

At times when England’s attack has looked shaky, Greenwood has been the standout player in defence and kept her team in the match.