F1 has witnessed the talents of drivers from various generations.

While youth and agility are often associated with F1 these days, there have been remarkable individuals who defied age barriers and competed at an advanced stage in their careers, particularly in the 1950s.

In this article, then, we're exploring the top 10 oldest drivers in Formula 1 history, celebrating their enduring passion, skill, and commitment to motorsport. From their impressive careers to their exceptional longevity, some of these drivers have left an indelible mark on the world of Formula 1, whilst others made just a couple of appearances before the end of their respective racing days.

You thought Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen were getting on for years in the sport - it turns out the former has a long way to go if he wants to join this particular list...

10 Rudolf Schoeller - 50 years, 98 days - 1952 German Grand Prix

Rudolf Schoeller was a racing driver from Switzerland. He participated in a single Formula One World Championship Grand Prix, on 3 August 1952, which was the 1952 German Grand Prix. He unfortunately retired from the race with shock absorber problems, and scored no championship points in his one outing.

9 Louis Rosier - 50 years, 274 days - 1956 German Grand Prix

French driver Louis Rosier secured his place among the oldest Formula 1 drivers by participating in the 1956 German Grand Prix at the age of 50. Rosier had a successful career in sports car racing before making his Formula 1 debut in 1950, with him winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He achieved a notable victory at the 1950 Dutch Grand Prix in F1. Rosier sadly died later that year in 1956, following a crash.

8 Clemente Biondetti - 52 years, 16 days - 1950 Italian Grand Prix

Clemente Biondetti was an Italian driver who raced motorcycles before turning to cars where he had greater success.

His success racing on circuits was minimal, but he was one of the best in endurance events. He won more Mille Miglias than any other driver in history, in 1938, 1947, 1948, and 1949, and also won the Coppa Acerbo in 1939 and the Targa Florio in 1948 and 1949.

His racing career came to a halt following the outbreak of World War II and by the time he was able to resume racing after the war, he was 49 years old.

7 Bill Aston - 52 years, 127 days - 1952 German Grand Prix

Aston was a British racing driver who participated in three World Championship Grands Prix in 1952, driving for his own team Aston Butterworth.

Prior to taking part in World Championship Grand Prix racing, Aston was a test pilot and motorcycle racer.

6 Hans Stuck - 52 years, 260 days - 1953 Italian Grand Prix

Hans Stuck was a German racing driver. Both his son Hans-Joachim Stuck and his grandsons Johannes and Ferdinand Stuck became racing drivers, following in his footsteps.

Despite many successes in Grand Prix motor racing for Auto Union in the early 1930s, during the era of the famous Mercedes "Silver Arrows", he was mostly known for his domination of hill climbing events, which earned him the nickname "Bergkönig" or "King of the Mountains".

He entered 5 F1 races and started 3 of them.

5 Adolf Brudes - 52 years, 293 days - 1952 German Grand Prix

Adolf Brudes was a driver from Germany and a member of German nobility.

He started racing motorcycles in 1919 and was an owner of a BMW and Auto Union dealership in Breslau.

His racing career started in earnest in 1928, initially in hill climb events. After World War II he went back racing and he continued until 1968 in hill climbs, meaning his driving and riding career nearly spanned 50 years.

He participated in one World Championship Grand Prix, the 1952 German GP, but scored no championship points.

He also took part in a number of non-Championship Formula One races.

4 Luigi Fagioli - 53 years, 22 days - 1951 French Grand Prix

Luigi Fagioli, an Italian racing driver, earned his place in Formula 1 history as the fourth oldest driver.

In 1951, at the age of 53, Fagioli competed in the French Grand Prix, which he won. Fagioli's Formula 1 career was relatively short, but his experience in motorsport was extensive. He raced in the early years of Formula 1, and prior to that, he had significant success in Grand Prix racing in the 1930s.

He earned just the one race win but that victory makes him still the oldest F1 race winner ever, and he is also the only race winner to have been born in the 19th century - something that is never going to be beaten now!

He also earned six podiums in his F1 career, meaning that he was never outside of the top three as he only took part in seven races altogether.

3 Arthur Legat - 54 years, 232 days - 1953 Belgian Grand Prix

Arthur Legat was a Belgian racing driver. He participated in two Formula One World Championship Grands Prix, debuting on 22 June 1952 but he scored no championship points, with him retiring in his final race - the 1953 Belgian Grand Prix.

2 Philippe Étancelin - 55 years, 191 days - 1952 French Grand Prix

Philippe Étancelin, a French driver, achieved his place as the second oldest driver in Formula 1 history at the 1952 French Grand Prix.

​​​​​Étancelin took part in his final Formula 1 race at the remarkable age of 55. Étancelin had a career that spanned from the 1920s to the 1950s, and his achievements include victories in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans as well as countless major Grand Prix victories before the Second World War.

Étancelin displayed an unwavering love for racing.

1 Louis Chiron - 55 years, 292 days - 1955 Monaco Grand Prix

Born on August 3, 1899, in Monaco, Louis Chiron holds the honour of being the oldest driver to start a Formula 1 race.

His remarkable achievement came at the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix, where he finished sixth. Chiron had a long and successful career in motorsport, which spanned several decades, and he was seen as one of the greatest drivers in the interwar years.

He participated in a total of 15 Formula 1 races, achieving a best finish of third place in the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix. His passion for racing remained undiminished even into his 50s, making him an icon of longevity in the sport.

Indeed, his name adornes the powerful supercar, the Bugatti Chiron, which is a fitting tribute to the man.

F1's oldest world champion

Juan Manuel Fangio, widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history, might not be on this particular list but achieved a remarkable feat that deserves a mention by becoming the oldest Formula 1 World Champion. Fangio clinched his fifth and final championship title at the age of 46 during the 1957 season.

Fangio's record-breaking achievement is all the more impressive when considering the era in which he competed. The 1950s witnessed a significantly higher level of danger and physical demands in the sport compared to modern times. Fangio's triumphs were a testament to his exceptional skill, determination, and adaptability.

In the 1957 season, Fangio raced for the Maserati team, battling formidable competitors such as Stirling Moss and Luigi Musso. Despite facing fierce competition, Fangio's consistency and tactical brilliance proved pivotal in securing the championship. He won four out of the eight races he entered that year.

What makes Fangio's achievement even more remarkable is the fact that he accomplished it in an era where driver safety measures were far from advanced. The cars were less reliable, circuits were treacherous, and the margin for error was minuscule. Fangio's mental fortitude, exceptional car control, and ability to extract maximum performance from his machinery set him apart from his contemporaries.

Fangio's record as the oldest World Champion remains intact to this day, and may never be beaten. He's the second oldest driver to have won the title as well at the age of 45, and his other three title wins all came in his 40s too - only Giuseppe Farina - F1's first world champion in 1950 - comes close with him winning the title at the age of 44.

In terms of more contemporary names, Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost won their last championships at the age of 39 and 38 respectively, whilst Michael Schumacher was 35 when he won his seventh world championship in 2004.

Lewis Hamilton was also 35 when he won his seventh world title in 2020, and is obviously looking to try and win an eighth before he leaves the sport.

History suggests, then, that a modern world champion in their 40s is unlikely but, with nutrition and sports science getting better and better, and the likes of Hamilton and Alonso showing what is once again possible as an older driver, who is to say we won't get more world champions and race winners in their 40s at least in the future.