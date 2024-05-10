Highlights Taller UFC fighters have an advantage in reach, making it easier to land jabs and teep kicks from a distance.

One of the UFC's tallest fighters competes Saturday — Robelis Despaigne, who has the longest arms in UFC history.

Keep scrolling for a list of the 10 tallest fighters on the UFC roster right now, including Tom Aspinall, and Johnny Walker.

There have been many big UFC fighters to step into the cage over the years. From Kendall Grove to Stefan Struve, fighters that walk around well above six-foot-tall have found success in the UFC as they have longer reaches, enabling them to execute a jab or a teep kick from further away, with much less worry of being countered. Being a tall fighter isn’t everything in the sport of MMA, but it sure makes things a lot easier, especially if one knows how to manage their length.

Check out the list below of the tallest active UFC fighters, including Robelis Despaigne, who fights on the UFC Fight Night card Saturday in St. Louis. The big Cuban fighter ranks pretty high on this list. Also, for fighters that are tied in height, we used their reach to break the tie.

10 Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira, a former two-division kickboxing champion, has made his transition to MMA rather smoothly. Pereira is a master of distance control and range management. He is able to use his long limbs to tag his opponents from the outside with ease, as shown in his most recent knockout over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

At six-foot-four, Pereira was very tall for the middleweight division when he first entered the UFC. Even after moving to 205-pounds, he is still among the biggest fighters in the light-heavyweight division. While he’d tower among most people in everyday life, he only comes in at No.10 on this list.

9 Tom Aspinall

Because Tom Aspinall is a stocky heavyweight, his appearance may be a bit deceiving, but the Brit is one of the tallest active UFC fighters. The UFC interim heavyweight champion speaks softly, but wields a thunderous right hand that won him the title back at UFC 295.

With less than two weeks to prepare, Aspinall flew from the UK to New York to fight a well-prepared Sergei Pavlovich who was serving as a back-up to the originally scheduled main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The UFC pitted Pavlovich and Aspinall against each other and the Briton KO’d the Russian fighter to change the trajectory of his career. In a now viral moment, Aspinall can be seen measuring his opponents arms right as the referee was going over the rules.

8 Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann was a darling of the UFC’s light heavyweight division just a few years ago, but the big-bodied fighter has fallen on tough times as he is coming off of his third consecutive loss. Spann possesses big-time power as he bolsters a large physique, but he may be very close to getting cut from the UFC if he doesn’t right the ship soon.

What fans of Spann and the UFC will hold onto is that “Superman” has unbelievable punching power as shown in his knockout over former UFC title challenger Dominick Reyes. In that fight, Spann reached out with a simple looking jab and floored Reyes. While it looked like a win that was going to propel the talented fighter to new heights, he has plateaued and is in desperate need of a victory.

7 Kennedy Nzechukwu

Like Spann, Kennedy Nzechukwu is on a multi-fight losing-streak, but also like Spann, Nzechukwu is a big-framed light-heavyweight with loads of talent. The Fortis MMA product has used his size in two recent wins. One of them came in 2022 against Karl Roberson. Nzechukwu took his back and somehow found a way to land effective elbows from the position. Maneuvering his long torso helped Nzechukwu achieve the stoppage victory.

At just 31, Nzechukwu is still young enough to make a serious run to the top of the division. He trains under highly-respected head coach Siyaf Saud. It is probably more of a focus issue for the floundering light-heavyweight. Like most of the mid-tier fighters on this list, they dominate the local scene but have trouble against other talented fighters who also own great physical tools and skill sets.

6 Austen Lane

Austen Lane is a former NFL defensive end who found his calling in MMA after playing for several professional football teams. While Lane has not yet notched a UFC win on his resume, the explosive athlete is one game plan fix away from finding his way.

Lane’s first taste of the UFC came in his Dana White’s Contender Series fight against fellow former NFL defensive end, Greg Hardy. Hardy was a higher ranked NFL player, and on this 2018 night, he was also the better fighter. Lane can say that he is still in the UFC while Hardy is not, but the towering heavyweight must be feeling the pressure to finally crack through with a UFC win in his next fight.

5 Valter Walker

USA TODAY

Valter Walker is the brother of Johnny Walker and looking to build a career of his own, but suffered his first career defeat in his last fight, his UFC debut April 6. Valter is the younger brother in age, but not in stature. Both Walkers are enormous for their weight classes.

In Valter’s fight against Lukasz Brzeski, he took a much different approach to his fight than his brother. Valter used his wrestling to secure several takedowns early on in the bout, but Brzeski was able to get back to his feet and pick Walker apart on the feet. The shorter man won in this instance, but expect Walker to bounce back in a big way.

4 Don’Tale Mayes

USA TODAY

Don’Tale Mayes is one of the few fighters on this list who truly uses his height and reach advantage to keep opponents at bay with lead limb attacks. Although he can handle himself on the feet, Mayes is very equipped in the grappling department as well. The 32-year-old fighter has won multiple state championships as a judoka.

Mayes was thrust into the fire very early in his professional fighting career. While his record doesn't leap off the page, he fought respectable competition well before starting his climb up the UFC’s heavyweight rankings. He has the skill set to break through into the top-five of the division if he can put it all together consistently.

3 Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker is one of the most athletic competitors in MMA history to fight at light-heavyweight and just a few years ago, the Brazilian dynamo was looked at as a potential champion. Following a few losses, the very tall Brazilian fighter is now just trying to improve with each passing challenge in hopes of hitting that proverbial zone so many fighters and athletes talk about.

His next fight is scheduled for late June against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. For such a tall guy, Walker hasn’t used his reach to his full advantage. It’s been common in his worst losses that he gets blitzed by shorter fighters looking to close the distance. Since Walker joined Conor McGregor’s team, he has been more consistent. We will see if he can truly reach his potential as he has found a home gym.

2 Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov has been around high-level MMA for so long because of his ability to properly use his length against short opponents. Volkov is so good at using his straight jab and long leg kicks to keep his adversaries at a distance. He has some of the best technical kickboxing in the division.

Volkov’s use of range and defensive soundness can be directly correlated to his low number of knockout losses. The last time we saw the gigantic Russian fighter hit the deck because of a strike came from the UFC’s all-time KO king in Derrick Lewis back at UFC 229. Though Volkov has consistently fought at the highest level for years, he is still only 35 years old. His next fight will be on the same card as Johnny Walker next month.

1 Robelis Despaigne

Since Robelis Despaigne burst onto the UFC scene back in March, the Cuban striker is now the owner of the longest arms in UFC history.

Despaigne fights on Saturday in St. Louis — against Waldo Cortes-Acosta — and looks to continue his knockout streak. In five professional fights, Despaigne has five KOs. The Cuban fighter takes on a former professional baseball player in Waldo Acosta-Cortez. The fight is sure to be a banger, as both men trust their boxing and believe they can put the other man’s lights out. Expect fireworks!