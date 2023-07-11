Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has promoted three highly-rated youngsters to the first-team squad for pre-season.

Premier League players are returning to their clubs to begin tough fitness regimes ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In Arsenal’s case, they will be hoping to put the building blocks in place which will help them challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once again.

Last year was nearly a season to remember for the Gunners, but a poor run of form saw them lose top spot with just a few games to go.

Three promising youngsters are being examined by Arteta

In an attempt to try and help them get over the line during the 2023/24 campaign, Arsenal have wasted no time bringing players in.

Kai Havertz has been signed from London rivals Chelsea for a reported fee of £65 million.

And two other players are expected to join soon. An agreement is in place for West Ham captain Declan Rice, while Dutch defender Jurrien Timber is also expected to be announced soon.

But the new faces among the senior squad do not stop there, with Arteta also examining three talented players in Arsenal’s youth teams.

Taking a look at young players during pre-season is nothing new, but considering that one is already a Premier League record-holder, perhaps Arteta thinks they can each make an important contribution going forward.

Reuell Walters

Walters is a right-back who featured regularly for Arsenal’s Under 21s last season and is just 18 years old.

He has made a total of 30 appearances in the Premier League 2 competition, playing over 2,400 minutes for the development team.

Although he is yet to make his debut for the senior team, he has previously been named in the squad for matches.

He might get the chance to impress Arteta during pre-season, but Walters will have to really wow the manager if he hopes to feature more for the first team.

That is mainly due to the amount of competition in his position, with Ben White, the incoming Timber, and Takehiro Tomiyasu all capable of playing as a right-back.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

At just 16 years old, Lewis-Skelly has played for both the Under 18 and Under 21 sides.

He made six outings in the Premier League 2, while also scoring and assisting once in the Under 18 Premier League.

The midfielder scored a brilliant last-minute winner against Manchester City in the FA Youth cup too.

Lewis-Skelly’s coach, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, has described the youngster as “unplayable.”

No doubt that Arteta will want to see what all the hype is about.

Ethan Nwaneri

The most well-known name out of the trio is a Premier League record-breaker.

Nwaneri became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League last season, coming on as a substitute against Brentford at just 15 years old.

"He trained with us a couple of times," Arteta said after the game when asked about Nwaneri. "I had that feeling yesterday that if the opportunity could come, I would do it.

"He deserves it. He has been doing great. He is such a big talent we want to keep with us."

The striker is considered to be a huge talent by the staff at Arsenal, having scored seven goals in 16 games in the Under 18 Premier League and weighed in with five assists too.

Chelsea and Manchester City had been looking to poach Nwaneri, but the 16-year-old recently signed his scholarship forms and committed his future to Arsenal.

When might fans get to watch the trio play?

All three prospects are currently away with the rest of the Arsenal first-team squad in Germany for pre-season training.

The north London club are set to face FC Nurnberg on Thursday 13 July, and Walters, Lewis-Skelly, and Nwaneri will be eager to make an impression on Arteta.

If they do, there might be a chance they feature in some games later on this season.