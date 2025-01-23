Summary WWE has long been a company associated with a handful of names.

WWE's merger with UFC saw the company have a Board of Directors.

The Rock props up an impressive board filled with the industry's best.

The WWE has a long and storied history. Having been around since the 1950s, there are a few select names that are synonymous with the WWE's 70 years of dominance. The origins are credited to Vincent J. McMahon before his son Vince McMahon took the company to unforeseen heights.

With Triple H at the helm as CCO, the WWE has far more cooks in the kitchen nowadays, a far cry from the Vince McMahon era of seemingly solo leadership. Working with a collection of the industry's best business minds, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson features on the list of an impressive group of directors.

In 2023, the WWE and UFC shocked the world and merged under the TKO umbrella. A deal that was estimated to be worth over $20 billion, it has been nothing but a success for both parties. Operating with far more names in their leadership team, these are the Board of Directors that have underseen WWE's recent upturn in success.

Name Role Start Date Ariel Emanuel Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer 2023 Mark Shapiro President and Chief Operating Officer 2023 Steven R. Koonin Lead Independent Director 2024 Nick Khan Director 2023 Dwayne Johnson Director 2024 Peter C.B. Bynoe Director 2023 Egon P. Durban Director 2023 Brad Keywell Director 2024 Jonathan A. Kraft Director 2023 Sonya E. Medina Director 2023 Nancy R. Tellem Director 2023 Carrie Wheeler Director 2023

Ariel Emanuel

Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer

The figure at the top of the Board of Directors food chain is Ariel Emanuel. The CEO of Endeavor, a sports and entertainment company that focuses on talent representation, he has taken the brand to such heights that they have managed to secure the role of majority owner of WWE and UFC.

Having been singled out by the Hollywood Reporter in 1994 as "one to watch" in business, it is safe to say Emanuel has lived up to his potential. Credited for tripling the value of UFC, having bought it for $4 billion in 2016 as a part of WME-IMG, which would soon become Endeavor, Emanuel's ability to raise the value of the businesses he works with is second to none.

A crucial part of the $21 billion deal to merge UFC and WWE, alongside the $5 billion Netflix deal, his role is an integral one on the WWE Board of Directors. Having done an interview with Bloomberg, his vision for the two companies is an exciting one for fans.

Mark Shapiro

President and Chief Operating Officer

A man who was crucial in WWE's deal to air on Netflix, Mark Shapiro holds the same titles at both TKO and Endeavor, indicating that he is one of the best in the business at what he does. Having held numerous executive roles across various media platforms, Shapiro revealed that his plan was for NXT to move to Netflix before conversations pivoted to taking all of WWE's programming there instead.

A deal that has already proven to be a success, he has also been outspoken on providing the WWE Universe with more two-night PLE's. When he's not working on the WWE, Shapiro can be seen working on groundbreaking deals with ESPN, deals that have led to the coverage of tennis and the NCAA.

Steven R. Koonin

Lead Independent Director

A name that may be familiar to some WWE fans, Koonin served as a member of WWE's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee during 2022 and 2023 and was also a part of WWE's Compensation Committee during the same time.

Koonin has held numerous titles throughout his career. A former president of TBS, he is the CEO of State Farm Arena and the basketball side Atlanta Hawks. With numerous WWE ties, from his work at TBS to allowing WWE to run shows in the arena he manages, Koonin's job as Lead Independent Director sees him as the go-to person for all of TKO's directors.

Nick Khan

Director

Nick Khan has been credited by numerous figures for his role in WWE's upturn in fortunes. A former talent agent, Khan is now President of the WWE. Initially hired by Vince McMahon, the legal troubles of McMahon saw Khan become co-CEO of WWE before transitioning back to President when the TKO merger went through.

Having achieved "record revenue and profitability in 2021, 2022 and 2023" for the WWE, Khan is a key figure in all of WWE's business deals. As a director on the TKO board, Khan will advise the company on the best practices to achieve success alongside the other directors.

Dwayne Johnson

Director

The Final Boss on screen, The Rock, lives up to this 'boss' moniker off-screen, with an impressive portfolio of business dealings. Recently acquiring more stock, the former eight-time World Champion has over $40 million in TKO shares.

Calling his role as director on the TKO board a "full circle" moment, The Rock's role provided him with full ownership of his 'Rock' stage name, something the WWE had owned until then. A role that promises the WWE with his services, his appearances on Raw and NXT's Netflix debut could be a sign of more Final Boss appearances under this role. With numerous beverage successes, his production company, an Under Armour collaboration, and a thriving acting career, The Rock's role as director is just another feather in his cap.