Highlights Arsenal are looking to seal a move for Mikel Merino before the end of the transfer window.

Arteta could be in the market for a consistent goalscorer, with the likes of Santiago Gimenez & Ivan Toney mentioned.

Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu has also been mentioned.

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, although there are rumours there is still work to do to make the transfer happen. The 28-year-old Spaniard had a great summer, not just being part of Spain's victorious Euro 2024 campaign, but also scoring the winning goal in the quarter-final against hosts Germany, just a minute before the end of extra time. This was off the back of a 45-game season for Real Sociedad, which saw the club finish sixth in La Liga.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is strengthening his squad across the pitch in a bid to finally end Arsenal's long wait for the title and end Manchester City's Premier League dominance. Merino would be a great asset to the Gunners, if the club can get the transfer to go through, but there are further potential targets the London club could go after to help ensure this season is a trophy laden one.

Ferdi Kadioglu

Fenerbahce

Although Manchester United are rumoured to be in talks with the Turkish international, Ferdi Kadioglu is still very much available. Incredibly versatile, he can play in the midfield, at left full-back or on the wing. In some respects he could be a replacement for Kieran Tiernay, albeit with more to his game in respect to where he could slot into the side. Arsenal would be looking at paying £17m, although it's believed Fenerbahce would want no less than £25m.

Injury isn't an issue for the Turk, who has played in excess of 40 games in each of the last two season for the Turkish club. He was also every present during the national side's Euro 2024 campaign where he played in both left midfield and at left-back.

At five foot seven he could be described as diminutive, but his performances in the Euros were excellent, particularly in the 2-1 win over Austria. It was in that game, Kadioglu covered more than seven miles. It is this kind of industry that would appeal to Arteta, but he will have to move quickly, as a host of other European clubs are watching this space.

Ferdi Kadioglu Statistics Statistics over the last 365 days Per 90 Percentile Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.12 Top 43% Shot Creating Actions (SCA) 2.27 Top 82% Passes Attempted 77.54 Top 99% Progressive Passes 5.19 Top 99% Progressive Carries 2.08 Top 21% Successful Take ons 2.08 Top 98% Tackles 3.29 Top 97% Interceptions 1.21 Top 61%

Ivan Toney

Brentford

Onto the elephant in the room. It has long been said that what Arsenal need is an out-and-out striker to spearhead their Premier League campaign. Ivan Toney may not be the under the radar next generation superstar you might expect Arsenal to snap up, but he is coming into his peak and knows where the goal is.

Paul Scholes believes he is exactly what Arsenal need. It has been very well documented that the England striker has just one more year of his contract left to run at Brentford. With Martin Odegaard pulling the strings in midfield, it's not difficult to imagine the havoc Toney could cause in opponents' penalty boxes.

Although it feels, despite what Toney could offer Arsenal, that Arteta isn't keen to bring Toney to the Emirates, if they were to reconsider, they would need to change their minds quickly, as it is now rumoured he is the target for teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Ivan Toney Statistics Statistics over the last 365 days Per 90 Percentile Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.46 Top 42% Shot Creating Actions (SCA) 2.42 Top 49% Passes Attempted 26.44 Top 78% Progressive Passes 2.48 Top 76% Progressive Carries 1.43 Top 57% Successful Take ons 0.62 Top 40% Tackles 0.93 Top 71% Interceptions 0.62 Top 97%

Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord

With Napoli's Victor Osimhen rumoured to go to Chelsea, there are still other options for Arsenal to bring much needed further firepower to the squad in the shape of Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international was linked with a move to Arsenal last year. Adept at finding space in the penalty area.

There were whispers in 2023 of the Mexican coming to London, with Ruud Gullit enthusiastic about the move.

"I think Santiago Gimenez would be a good fit for Arsenal as Feyenoord play similar football. He'd be used to that and it'd be easier for him to fit in."

At present, Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be making an ambitious bid for the striker. He could provide something different for Arsenal. Strong with his back to goal, Gimenez has been compared by some to Robin van Persie. This is also a man who can finish. 26 goals in 41 games for Feyenoord last season was a good return for the 23-year-old who would fetch around £30m.

Santiago Gimenez Statistics Statistics over the last 365 days Per 90 Percentile Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.93 Top 99% Shot Creating Actions (SCA) 2.73 Top 77% Passes Attempted 15.04 Top 14% Progressive Passes 1.36 Top 34% Progressive Carries 1.77 Top 80% Successful Take ons 1.07 Top 82% Tackles 0.29 Top 12% Interceptions 0.00 Top 2%

