This is the ultimate underdog story. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent got the start in Week 7, but the question on everyone’s mind is, who is this guy? Well, he is a rookie QB who was picked up by the Chicago Bears and saw his first regular season action in Week 7 after starter Justin Fields went down with a right-hand injury.

But there’s way more to Bagent than meets the eye and that’s what we are here to discuss. It’s rare for a player to come from a Division II school and have success in the NFL, let alone see any playing time their rookie year, but Bagent beat the odds.

Tyson Bagent before the NFL

Tyson Bagent was almost overlooked, which is usually what happens when you come from a small town and a D-II college. A native of Martinsburg West VA, he attended high school at Martinsburg High where he was named West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year after passing for 41 touchdowns his senior year. He finished high school with a whopping 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdown passes.

A guy with those type of stats was probably recruited by the top Division I schools, right? Wrong. Not a single top D-I program showed any interest in the 6'3" signal caller. He was recruited by smaller schools like Albany State and Robert Morris, but Bagent opted to go the D-II route at Shepherd University, and he balled out there.

He became the starting quarterback for the Shepherd Rams as a freshman and in his first game with the team he threw for 518 yards, going 36-for-54 with three touchdowns, and immediately scratching his name into the college's record books. In his senior year he threw for 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns. It was just the fourth time in D-II history that a quarterback has thrown for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

If that’s not impressive enough, he broke the NCAA record for touchdown passes with 159, and he set new marks in D-II for completions, with 1,400, and passing yards, with 17,034. Those are definitely D-I stats, and other schools agreed. Before Bagent’s senior year he had a few offers to transfer, but he decided to finish out his five-year college career at Shepherd.

Competing For His Shot

The last QB who was drafted from a D-II school was Chris Greisen in 1999. That still stands considering Bagent was undrafted, but that just goes to shows how rare it is. Bagent went to the combine and performed well, but obviously not well enough since no team called his name on the big day. He later signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.

The rookie had to compete with veteran journeyman PJ Walker (now a starter for the Cleveland Browns after an injury to Deshaun Watson) for a roster spot. Bagent was the second quarterback to enter the Bears' preseason finale, replacing Fields in the second quarter. He followed up on his 17-play, 92-yard touchdown drive against the Indianapolis Colts by going 4-for-10 for 18 yards and a rushing touchdown.

He also threw an interception one play after a wide-open pass in the end zone was dropped. But the Bears staff something in the youngster, and he managed to earn the spot over PJ Walker, who was cut. The work was not even close to finished. Bagent still had to win the QB2 job from Nathan Peterman, and he accomplished that by Week 4.

The Rookie Gets His Chance

Just two weeks later, Bagent moved up the depth chart again as he made his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15 after Fields left the game with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Bagent finally got a chance to prove himself in the league and prove himself he did. It wasn’t a phenomenal performance, but it showed that this rookie out of Shepherd University can play with the big dogs. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards with one rushing touchdown, a fumble, and an interception in the 19-13 loss.

Fields was out again in Week 7 so Bagent got the start for the first time in his budding NFL career against the Las Vegas Raiders. He became the first quarterback from a D-II school to start an NFL game since Jon Kitna all the way back in Week 15 of the 2010 season. Bagent completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards, rushed for another 24 yards, and tossed his first career touchdown in the 30–12 win. He also received the game ball after that performance.

There were plenty of No. 17 jerseys in the stands to support the rookie in his debut. He had 65 friends and family members come out to Solider Field to cheer him on. One of which was his father, Travis “The Beast” Bagent, who is a 28-time world champion arm wrestler. So, the Bagents know a thing or two about winning.

The Bears have reported there is no change in Fields' status, which means NFL fans could be seeing a lot more Tyson Bagent in 2023. After a rough start, could Bagent be just the spark Chicago needed? It’s entirely too early to see If he will be the answer, but he was able to match Fields' season win total in his first start.

