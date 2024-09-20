Key Takeaways Caitlin Clark will face the Connecticut Sun in her first WNBA playoff series.

The Sun are favored to win the series as they had a better regular season.

To win the series, Clark will need a massive performance against a tough Connecticut defense.

Unsurprisingly, it only took one season for Caitlin Clark to make a massive impact on the WNBA .

The Indiana Fever star broke multiple rookie and league records and drew a never-before-seen number of eyeballs to the league. She'll undoubtedly repeat that feat in the playoffs after leading the Fever to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

But who will Clark face in her first WNBA playoff series? As the No. 6 seed, can she lead Indiana to an upset?

Here's everything you need to know about the Fever star's first foray into the postseason.

Caitlin Clark Will Face the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Playoffs

The Fever will face the No. 3 seed in the first round

Close

Indiana finished the regular season with a .500 record (20-20) to earn the sixth seed. Connecticut, meanwhile, was one of the best and most consistent teams in the league, finishing the year 28-12, just two games back of the second-seeded Minnesota Lynx and four games behind the top-seeded New York Liberty .

The Sun are -184 favorites to win the series per FanDuel, and for good reason.

Connecticut went 3-1 against Indiana during the regular season, with the Fever's lone win coming on Aug. 28. Clark averages fewer points, rebounds, assists and steals and shoots a lower percentage from the field against the Sun compared to the rest of her regular season stats.

While Clark and fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell have begun to rain threes on opponents during the second half of the season, Connecticut is second-best in the WNBA in opponent three-point percentage and fifth in opponent field-goal percentage.

It will take some learning on the fly from the Fever and likely a massive performance from Clark and/or Mitchell to win the series, but as she showed at Iowa, Clark is capable of making things happen at the most critical moments.