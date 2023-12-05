Highlights Victor Wembanyama's status as the Rookie of the Year favorite is being challenged by several other rookies, including Chet Holmgren.

Ausar Thompson has established himself as an elite athlete and a defensive force, but the Pistons' poor season make him a long shot for the award.

While Scoot Henderson has struggled thus far, there is still faith in his potential and the opportunity to turn his season around.

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, the Rookie of the Year award was supposed to be a foregone conclusion. Even before the draft lottery, many of the league's brightest minds would have picked Victor Wembanyama from France to run away with the award. After all, as a truly generational prospect, the greatest incoming talent the NBA has seen since, it didn't really matter where Wembanyama wound up.

At 7-foot-4, with guard skills on offense and the defensive instincts to maximize his towering frame, he was expected to be just as effective in this league as he was when he dominated the Betclic Elite league in France. That sentiment only grew stronger following the draft lottery, when it was revealed that the San Antonio Spurs would have the number one pick, guaranteeing them the rights to Wembanyama.

Going to the Spurs, a historically exemplary franchise that turned former number one picks David Robinson and Tim Duncan into Hall-of-Famers and champions, led by arguably the greatest coach in NBA history in Gregg Popovich, seemed to be the ideal landing spot for Wemby; one that would only accelerate his development into the next face of NBA basketball. So far, that hasn't been the case.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 19.3 Rebounds 9.7 Assists 2.6 Blocks 2.7 Field goal % 43.7 3-point field goal % 27.1

While he's shown plenty of flashes of the two-way tour de force he's predestined to become one day, he hasn't been quite as dominant out of the gates as most people expected. In fact, he'll have quite a few challengers for the season's best freshman, and one peer has actually already overtaken him for the favorite one month into the season. Here are the players with the best chance to upset Victor Wembanyama for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, ranked.

5 Ausar Thompson

19 GP, 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks

Ausar Thompson has arguably been the third-best rookie this season. While his scoring output and efficiency have left a lot to be desired, he's established himself as one of the premier athletes in the league, capable of using his physical gifts to positively impact the game on both ends of the court.

As a defender, his length, speed, and instincts allow him to slide along the perimeter and swallow up opposing ball-handlers. His feel in the passing lanes and as a help defender are beyond his years, and he's already showcased his timing and pure athleticism to conjure up some mind-melting highlights through the first quarter of his rookie season.

Ausar Thompson - 2023-24 Defensive Metrics Defensive rebounding % 29.8 Steal % 29.4 Block % 41.4

While Fox Sports has Thompson listed with the third-best odds to take home the ROTY award this season, his rudimentary offensive game coupled with the Detroit Pistons miserable lack of team success makes him an incredible long shot to seriously contend for the award. Unless he can improve on his shooting averages — 47 percent from the field, 14 percent from deep — and his scoring numbers, and the Pistons start winning some games, he'll likely only fall behind the players ahead of him on this list.

4 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

19 GP, 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 52.9 FG%, 39.0 3FG%

The Miami Heat are no stranger to uncovering gems, either late in the draft or as undrafted free agents. It seems that they've struck gold again with Jaime Jaquez Jr., who they took with the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Despite being one of the most productive college players in his class, Jaquez went late due to his age and subpar athleticism. Many pundits thought that he'd struggle to score against NBA physicality and fail even harder to contain opposing attackers.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Statistics Last 6 Games Points 17.3 Assists 3.2 Rebounds 5.0 Field-goal % 54.8 3-point field-goal % 47.4

Jaquez, in true Heat fashion, is proving his doubters wrong. Using an array of post moves, veteran scoring savvy, and a feathery touch from all three levels, he's been one of the most efficient rookie scorers in the league. Miami has needed the added scoring punch too and are grateful for every bucket the freshman is providing for them.

With head coach Erik Spoelstra's penchant for changing up his rotations on a whim, though, it's unlikely that Jaquez will get enough consistent opportunity to rise to the top of his rookie class, even if he takes full advantage of every chance he gets.

3 Scoot Henderson

9 GP, 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 33.3 FG%, 19.4 3FG%

If the season ended today, Scoot Henderson wouldn't be sniffing the Rookie of the Year ladder. Lucky for Scoot, the Portland Trail Blazers still have 63 games left for Henderson to try to turn things around. Not only are Blazers fans hopeful that he can get his rookie year back on track, Vegas seems to think so too.

Despite his subpar box score figures and his atrocious shooting averages, he's still listed with the fifth-best odds to take home the award. This is a show of faith in his blue-chip pedigree and all the potential that made him the third pick in the draft. The explosiveness and crafty playmaking he displayed with the G-League Ignite actually had him the consensus second-best prospect in his class ahead of the draft.

Scoot Henderson - 2023-24 Playmaking Metrics Passes per game 41.2 Potential assists per game 9.0 Assist points created per game 11.7

With Damian Lillard gone, the Blazers have every incentive to fully hand the keys to Henderson. So far, he hasn't responded well, but he'll have all the opportunity he needs in order to turn things around. Should he start living up to his pre-draft expectations, his advantageous situation might just be enough to make him a serious contender for Rookie of the Year.

2 Brandon Miller

15 GP, 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 46.4 FG%, 37.3 3FG%

Brandon Miller's reception wasn't great when he was announced as the Charlotte Hornets selection at number two overall. As previously mentioned, draft experts had Scoot Henderson as the second-best prospect behind Victor Wembanyama the entire year and were shocked to see Miller go before him. Not only did Henderson seem the better basketball player, he also didn't come with the off-court baggage that Miller did.

Fast-forward a month into the season, and the Hornets seem to have outsmarted the world. While his counting stats won't blow anyone away yet, Miller has easily been one of the most consistently impactful rookies on both ends of the court.

Brandon Miller - 2023-24 Shooting by Distance FG% < 8 ft 54.1 8-16 ft 42.9 16-24 ft 50.0 > 24 ft 39.1

Charlotte has practically already been eliminated from the Play-In race, so the priority should be the development of their prospects moving forward. Aside from LaMelo Ball, Miller is the most important player for the Hornets moving forward. His opportunities should only increase from this point on, and his production should follow suit.

If Wembenyama and the last player on this list have to miss extended time with injury, the Rookie of the Year award will be Miller's to lose.

1 Chet Holmgren

18 GP, 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 53.7 FG%, 41.0 3FG%

Chet Holmgren has been so dominant with the Oklahoma City Thunder that he's actually overtaken Wembanyama for top odds for Rookie of the Year this season. He's been an absolute force on both ends of the court, uniquely affecting the game in the way that people expected Wembanyama to.

Like Wemby, Holmgren is a certified giant with the skills of a player much smaller than him. He's capable of handling the rock, creating his own offense from all three levels, and even setting up his teammates. On defense, he can both effectively shut down the paint and switch out onto the perimeter and wall off ball-handlers.

Chet Holmgren - 2023-24 Defensive Impact Defended field goals per game 17.6 Defensive field-goal % 41.9 Difference vs average -7.9

Not only is Holmgren putting up fantastic numbers, he's positively affecting one of the best teams in the league so far. The Thunder have established themselves as dark-horse contenders this season, and a huge share of the credit goes to Holmgren's impressive play in his rookie season. Victor Wembanyama might have the higher ceiling as a prospect, but the Rookie of the Year award is now Chet Holmgren's to lose, and it doesn't seem like he has any intention of giving up his top spot.