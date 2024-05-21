Highlights Chelsea are searching for a new manager after announcing Mauricio Pochettino's shock departure.

Several names are being linked with the position, including Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna and Leicester boss Enzo Maresca.

Sebastian Hoeness of VfB Stuttgart and Girona manager Michel are also among the candidates.

Chelsea dropped a bombshell on Tuesday night as they announced Mauricio Pochettino was leaving the club just 48 hours after the end of the Premier League season. Pochettino's departure was framed as a mutual decision but credible reports say key figures at the club were unhappy with how the season went.

It would not have been so surprising to see Pochettino leave Chelsea had his departure come earlier in the season, when the Blues were seriously struggling for form, but they won their final five games to secure European qualification. The Telegraph name Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca as the managers Chelsea are likely to consider as Pochettino's successor.

Sebastian Hoeness

VfB Stuttgart

Sebastian Hoeness had an undistinguished playing career, making the majority of his career appearances for Hertha Berlin's reserve side, but he has emerged as a promising young manager in the Bundesliga. Hoeness retired from playing in 2010 and began coaching at youth level in 2011, spending time with both Hertha Zehlendorf and RB Leipzig.

Hoeness joined Bayern Munich as a youth coach in 2017 and became their reserve-team manager two years later, leading them to the third-division title in his first season in charge. That achievement led to Hoeness getting his first senior managerial job, with Hoffenheim, and last year he became the Stuttgart manager.

Stuttgart were at the bottom of the table when Hoeness took over, and he kept them up before securing a brilliant second-place finish this season that secured Champions League qualification for the club for the first time since 2009-10.

Sebastian Hoeness's managerial record Played Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Bayern Munich II 38 19 8 11 50 TSG Hoffenheim 81 32 19 30 39.5 VfB Stuttgart 51 32 8 11 62.7

Michel

Girona

Former Rayo Vallecano midfielder Michel is yet to venture outside of Spain in his managerial career, taking charge of three clubs in his home country. Michel retired from playing in 2012 and became Rayo's youth team manager that year, remaining in the role for five years before stepping up to the first-team position.

Michel was ultimately sacked by Rayo with the team in the relegation zone in 2019, and he was given the boot in his next job too, being dismissed by Huesca in January 2021 with the team in LaLiga's relegation zone (it is important to note that Michel had guided Huesca to promotion to La Liga eight months prior).

Michel was handed the reins at Girona in 2021 and achieved another promotion from the second tier in 2022. After a stabilising 2022-23 season, in which they recorded a 10th-place finish, Girona kicked on impressively in 2023-24, finishing third - just four points behind Real Madrid - and achieving Champions League qualification.

Michel's managerial record Played Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Rayo Vallecano 89 34 23 32 38.2 Huesca 64 24 16 24 37.5 Girona 133 67 26 40 50.4

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

Prior to becoming Ipswich Town manager, Kieran McKenna was on the coaching staff of both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and was very highly regarded by the Old Trafford club.

McKenna was retained by Ralf Rangnick when Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 but ended up leaving the following month, taking the manager's job at Ipswich. The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the 2021-22 season before achieving back-to-back promotions in McKenna's two full seasons in charge, finishing second in League One in 2022-23 before again finishing as runners-up in the Championship this season.

Kieran McKenna's managerial record Played Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Ipswich Town 131 76 35 20 58

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran McKenna is the first manager to achieve back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League since Nigel Adkins achieved the feat with Southampton in 2012.

Enzo Maresca

Leicester City

Enzo Maresca had two spells at Manchester City, first as the manager of their Elite Development Squad between 2020 and 2021, before returning to the club in 2022 and operating as one of Pep Guardiola's assistant managers for the season.

In between his two spells at City, Maresca had a short stint as the Parma manager in the 2021-22 season but that did not go well and he was sacked after just 14 matches. Maresca opted to spread his wings again last summer, taking over at Leicester and guiding the Foxes back to the Premier League as Championship winners.

Enzo Maresca's managerial record Played Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Parma 14 4 5 5 28.6 Leicester 53 36 4 13 67.9