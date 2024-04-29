Highlights Young striker Chido Obi-Martin's goalscoring prowess has caught the eye of Arsenal coaches, breaking impressive records along the way.

Standing at 6'2", Obi-Martin possesses a unique blend of physical dominance and raw talent that sets him apart from other players.

Despite having the option to represent England, Nigeria, or Denmark internationally, it seems likely that Obi-Martin's heart lies with Denmark.

After soaking in a seven-goal frenzy against Norwich City’s Under-18s, the name of Arsenal starlet Chidozie ‘Chido’ Obi-Martin has been adorned across the headlines. At just 16 years of age, the Denmark-born phenom has been in frightening form in the Gunners' youth set-up – and has even caught the eye of none other than Mikel Arteta.

The 2007-born youngster was born and raised in Glostrup, Denmark (on the outskirts of Copenhagen) and played for Copenhagen Boldklub – a club which produced Arsenal cult hero Nicklas Bendtner. Taking a leap of faith, he moved to the UK while a teenager and has been making a name for himself ever since.

With his aforementioned seven strikes against The Canaries, he bettered Ethan Nwaneri’s record of five goals in a single Under-18 game – so it’s safe to say that Arsenal have got a goalscoring sensation on their hands. Here’s all you need to know about the record-breaking 16-year-old.

Chido Obi-Martin’s time at Arsenal so far

Trained with the first team already

What Obi-Martin has provided in abundance is goals. A natural-born poacher that is talismanic beyond his years, he has scored 28 goals in 22 games this season, including an unprecedented 24 in the last seven. Let that sink in.

Earlier in the season, he grabbed the headlines with both hands when he notched an eye-catching 10 goals (eight with strong right foot, one headed effort and one penalty) in a 14-3 away win at Liverpool – and that red-hot patch form has transcended into the latter stage of the season, showcased by his seven-goal haul recently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Obi-Martin broke Folarin Balogun’s record (25) for the most goals for Arsenal U18s in a season with 28 – set during the 2018/19 season – scoring 28 thus far.

Obi-Martin, who was just 15 in the aforementioned meeting with Liverpool, has appeared for many Arsenal age groups this season, representing the club at under-21 and under-19 level. He has also made his debuts in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.

As things stand, Obi-Martin has impressed so much that a scholarship agreement has been reached with Arsenal that will begin at the start of the 2024-25 season. And given that Nwaneri, whose appearance against West Ham was an 'unexpected bonus', made his Gunners debut at the tender age of 15, the future is looking bright for the club’s youngsters – in particular, the goal-hungry Obi-Martin.

The young striker has already been kick-started into senior life at the Emirates Stadium, having already boasted the honour of training with the first team, which is a testament to the belief that Arteta has in him.

Chido Obi-Martin’s style of play

'He is really dominant because of his physique'

Standing at a whopping 188cm tall, which is equivalent to 6’2”, the centre-forward has the world at his feet. Not only is his imposing figure impressive – but the over-cliched phrase ‘good touch for a big guy’ is the epitome of the 14-cap Denmark Under-17 international.

He boasted the perfect fusion of physical prowess, largely thanks to his size advantage, and raw talent. One of his standout attributes, however, is his self-sufficiency. Charged with the ability to create opportunities while sticking to the game plan, Obi-Martin’s well-rounded skill set bodes well for the future.

Obi-Martin’s towering stature aside, Arsenal icon Ian Wright, speaking on his podcast ‘Wrighty’s House', has waxed lyrical about his speed and agility, describing him as “really quick”, via The Mirror.

Jesper Mikkelsen, Obi-Martin’s coach at international level, spoke to Bold (via The Athletic) about the Arsenal gem’s most favourable qualities, duly offering a promising view on how the 16-year-old could evolve into the finished article in years to come.

“He is really dominant because of his physique, but I don’t think that is the only reason. He is big and strong, but he is also reasonably agile. He is good at sticking to the game, but he is actually also good at challenging and dribbling himself. So that makes him interesting now and in the long run because it is interesting to see how much this physique can carry him forward towards a breakthrough on the big stage.”

As things stand, his size and stature stand him in good stead while playing against players of a similar age - but whether that will translate into senior football is unknown. He certainly has the goalscoring prowess, though.

Chido Obi-Martin - 23/24 Statistics Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards U18 Premier League 16 28 2 1/1 UEFA Youth League 3 0 0 1/0 Premier League 2 2 0 0 0/0 FA Youth Cup 1 0 0 0/0

Obi-Martin’s International Conundrum

Able to represent Denmark, England and Nigeria

While Obi-Martin seems pretty content in north London, working his way to the top of the club’s pecking order and impressing Arteta along the way, his international future is all but hanging in the balance – adding an intriguing layer to his unique narrative.

Arsenal’s rising star has represented both England and Denmark at youth level, but the conundrum doesn’t finish there. Thanks to his Nigerian father, however, the Super Eagles are also thrown into the mix with him still yet to make a full commitment to any of the three aforementioned nations.

With that said, his eventual decision looks more likely to be Denmark, given that is who he has featured for most regularly at youth level. Odi-Martin’s potency has shone through on the international stage for the Scandinavians, scoring ten times in 14 games for their Under-17s, including a four-goal haul in their 6-2 win against Norway.